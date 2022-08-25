Mill Creek Announces Construction Underway on Modera Garden Oaks

Development Will Add 327 Apartment Homes to Emerging Houston Neighborhood

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced construction is underway on Modera Garden Oaks, a five-story apartment community in Central Northwest Houston.

The community, which broke ground in November and will feature 327 apartment homes, is centrally located one mile north of the Interstate 610 loop and one mile west of I-45 in the Garden Oaks neighborhood. The site closely borders the Oak Forest neighborhood and will put residents within five miles of Downtown Houston and within six miles of The Uptown Galleria, one of the city's most popular mixed-use destinations. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2023.

"Garden Oaks is one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in the city and is rapidly establishing a reputation as a coveted living destination," said Lucas Sandidge, vice president of development in Houston for Mill Creek Residential. "We're excited to join the neighborhood and are confident that Modera Garden Oaks will put residents within close proximity of everything they might need while providing a living experience unlike any other in Houston."

Situated at 641 W. Crosstimbers Road, Modera Garden Oaks features a centralized location that will enable residents to access several key attractions throughout the city, including Uptown, Downtown, Midtown, The Heights and Montrose. Within the neighborhood, an abundance of new restaurants, bars and family-owned retail shops offer a multitude of options as the area continues to become a popular destination for new businesses.

The community also will put residents within a short drive of The Houston Farmers Market, White Oaks Music Hall, The Heights Theater and several parks. That includes Memorial Park, which consists of 1,466 acres, a three-mile loop and is one of the largest urban parks in the U.S.

Modera Garden Oaks will offer one- and two-bedroom homes with an average square footage of 893 and den layouts available. Community amenities will include a resort-style pool with grilling areas, state-of-the-art fitness center, a podcast media center and co-working spaces, theater room, resident clubhouse and onsite pet spa. Residents will also have access to additional storage spaces and gated garage entry.

Apartment interiors will include quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, custom 42-inch cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, 10-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, smart thermostats and a key fob entry system. Bathrooms will include double vanities, soaking tubs, tile shower surrounds and walk-in closets. Select homes will feature private patios or balconies and private yards.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2022, the company's portfolio is comprised of 117 communities representing over 31,427 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential