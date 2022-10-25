Mill Creek Announces Construction Underway on Modera Raleigh Hills

Development to Add 270 Apartment Homes to Western Portland Locale

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced construction is underway on Modera Raleigh Hills, a contemporary apartment community located in the western portion of the Portland metropolitan area.

The five-story community, which will feature 270 apartment homes, is based in the emerging Raleigh Hills neighborhood in Beaverton, home to the world headquarters of Nike and Tektronix. Modera Raleigh Hills will boast larger floor plans to accommodate the work-from-home boom, in addition to co-working and conference spaces. First move-ins are anticipated for summer 2024.

"We are thrilled to join the Raleigh Hills neighborhood and firmly believe this community will blend the best aspects of urban and suburban living," said Sam Rodriguez, senior managing director of development in Portland for Mill Creek Residential. "Modera Raleigh Hills will offer amenities typically found in suburban communities, such as larger home sizes, ample parking and best-in-class amenity spaces. The proximity to downtown Beaverton and the MAX light rail lines will provide added conveniences for our residents."

Situated at 4822 SW Western Avenue, Modera Raleigh Hills will be positioned within blocks of Highway 217 and Beaverton's downtown area. In addition to the Nike and Tektronix headquarters, each less than a 12-minute drive from the community, the Intel Campus is located 24 minutes away in Hillsboro. The community will sit within a 20-minute drive of Portland's Central Business District and a 10-minute bike ride from the MAX Line, which provides additional connectivity to the metropolitan area. The area boasts an improving Walk Score of 79 and a Bike Score of 71.

Modera Raleigh Hills will consist of studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with various layouts and an average square footage of 806. Community amenities will include a swimming pool and spa, club-quality fitness center, dedicated private and shared co-working spaces, clubroom with demonstration kitchen, barbecue grills, rooftop patio, courtyard and pet wash. Residents will also have access to a media room, package lockers, dedicated bike storage and EV-charging stations.

Apartment homes will include a variety of refined features and finishes, including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, roller shades, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets, smart thermostats and private patios or balconies. Bathrooms will be equipped with LED lighting, including backlit mirrors.

Modera Raleigh Hills will mark Mill Creek's eighth ground-up development in the Portland area. Others include Modera Akoya, Modera Belmont, Modera Buckman, Modera Morrison and Modera Pearl.

