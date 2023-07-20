Mill Creek Announces Construction Underway on Modera St. Paul

Mixed-Use Community Will Add 333 Homes to The Heart of Downtown Dallas

DALLAS, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced construction is underway on Modera St. Paul , a contemporary mixed-use apartment community centrally located in one of the most walkable areas within Downtown Dallas.

The 16-story community, with 333 homes and nearly 4,000 square feet of retail space, will be uniquely positioned at the confluence of the city's primary employment, civic and cultural districts with delivery occurring after numerous hotels, restaurants and parks have helped to create a vibrant neighborhood in downtown Dallas. Boasting a robust Walk Score of 95, Modera St. Paul will put residents within steps of more than 200 bars, restaurants, boutiques and additional key attractions. The community will offer a full slate of first-class amenities, including unique experiences like a karaoke room, podcast studio and arcade. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2024.

"The unique pocket of downtown, which has benefitted from considerable private investment in the Farmer's Market and what is now known as East Quarter, as well as both public and private investment in a system of nearby parks, continues to become an exceedingly attractive living destination with its proximity to everything residents desire from city living," said Michael Blackwell , senior managing director of development in North Texas for Mill Creek Residential. "With our partners the Hamiltons, who have been instrumental in the evolution of downtown, we are excited to add Modera St. Paul to the neighborhood, which will provide walkable access to the downtown's rapidly expanding restaurant scene and world-class parks, all while putting residents within moments of nearly 200,000 jobs in greater downtown. We look forward to offering a best-in-class living experience in the heart of Dallas."

Situated at 400 S. St. Paul Street, the community is within a five-minute walk from the Main Street District, AT&T's Global headquarters and Discovery District, as well as the Dallas Farmers Market. The community also features a strong Transit Score (85) and Bike Score (78). Residents will also enjoy extremely quick access to the surrounding transportation network, including two DART light rail stations and Interstate 30, Interstate 35E and Central Expressway. Several destination parks with year-round programming are within a short walk of the community, including Carpenter Park, Main Street Garden and Harwood Park, which is under construction just a half-block from Modera St Paul.

Modera St. Paul is being built to NGBS bronze standards, and will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts optimized for hybrid workers. Additional community amenities will include a rooftop deck, sky lounge, seventh-floor amenity deck with outdoor swimming pool, grilling area, fire pit, outdoor dining, landscaped courtyards, resident clubhouse, coffee bar, private conference rooms, pet spa, dog run and a club-quality fitness center with cardio equipment and yoga studio. Residents will also have access to work-from-home spaces, private EV charging stations, controlled-access reserved parking and a bike storage and repair room.

Apartment interiors will include wood plank-style flooring, built-in shelving and desks, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, soft-close cabinets with under-cabinet lighting, premium plumbing fixtures, refrigerators with built-in water filters, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. Bathrooms will feature custom backlit mirrors, double vanities, walk-in showers and tile flooring. Select homes will include moveable kitchen islands, mudrooms, separate dining areas and oversized bedrooms. The community will also offer a variety of smart home features, including smart thermostats, smart leak detection, controlled guest-access technology and ultra-high-speed WiFi connectivity provided to residents at a discount to market-pricing.

