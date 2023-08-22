Mill Creek Announces Expansion into Utah Market

Tyler Greene Tabbed as Managing Director of Development for New Regional Office

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced its expansion into Utah and the greater Salt Lake City market.

Mill Creek's regional office in Salt Lake City will mark the company's 21st in the U.S. Tyler Greene will serve as the managing director of development for the new market, which will encompass the greater Salt Lake area, and will lead the regional office.

"I'm thrilled to oversee Mill Creek's expansion efforts into Salt Lake City, which I believe will prove to be a tremendous location for us," Greene said. "Salt Lake City generally fares well through national real estate challenges, which is part of what makes it an attractive market."

Greene, who previously served as founding partner of multifamily and hospitality developer Surface Development, has extensive experience in the Salt Lake City and greater western-U.S. markets. The University of Utah alumni, who lives in Park City, Utah, began his real estate career in Salt Lake City with Colliers International and consulted for a variety of Fortune 500 companies. He then served as the principal and founder of Las Vegas-based Bridge Properties Group, which serves the Arizona, California, Nevada and Utah markets.

Greene's experience also includes a 12-year stint as cofounder of GreeneWaters, a Hawaii-based firm that transacted and developed more than $400 million in residential, multifamily and hospitality throughout the island-based state.

"Tyler is the quintessential individual to spearhead our efforts in the Utah market, and we're eager to begin expanding our portfolio to Salt Lake City and beyond," said Sean G. Hyatt, executive managing director for Mill Creek. "Rising demand for quality apartment homes has accompanied the area's steady growth, and we look forward to working closely with the jurisdictions we serve and offering a best-in-class product."

Mill Creek has been active in the western U.S. with a steady pipeline of new development in the Denver, Seattle and Portland areas and throughout California. The company recently entered the Arizona market and is currently developing its first three multifamily communities and one single-family community in the Phoenix area.

Mill Creek is actively pursuing development opportunities within the Salt Lake City area and expects to soon announce plans for its first community in the market.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York and Boston. As of March 31, 2023, the company's portfolio is comprised of 125 communities representing over 34,200 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

