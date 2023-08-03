Mill Creek Announces First Move-Ins Underway at Amavi Sherrills Ford

Company's Second Single-Family Development in N.C. Features 134 Cottage-Style Homes

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the first move-ins are underway at Amavi Sherrills Ford, a single-family build-to-rent community situated approximately 35 miles north of downtown Charlotte.

The master-planned community, which offers a mix of 134 cottage-style homes, is part of the greater Village at Sherrills Ford mixed-use community, which includes retail and dining options in addition to a Publix supermarket.

"The Sherrills Ford area continues to become a sought-after living destination yet does not have many options for quality single-family rental housing," said Scott Herr, president of single-family rentals in the Southeast for Mill Creek Residential. "We're eager to become a central component of a new neighborhood and to offer a best-in-class living option in the area. We're excited to welcome our first residents to Amavi Sherrills Ford."

Situated along Highway 150 at 4050 Freesia Street, Amavi Sherrills Ford sits approximately 12 miles west of Mooresville, N.C., and within a 20-minute drive of Lake Norman State Park. The community is also near a mountain creek park that features nearly 20 miles of multiuse trails. Additionally, residents will be within a 20-minute drive of Cornelius and within 25 minutes of Huntersville.

Amavi Sherrill Ford's cottage homes will feature two- and three-bedroom homes with sizable layouts. The floor plans measure 992 square feet for two-bedroom homes and 1,275 square feet for three-bedroom homes.

Common-area amenities at the pet-friendly community include an expansive resident clubhouse and leasing office, resort-style swimming pool with spacious sundeck and cabana, outdoor gathering areas, pet park and open green space. The community also features modern streetscapes and aesthetically manicured common areas. Home interiors are delivered with stainless steel appliances, Yale smart pin lock entry system, pre-wired for video doorbell, in-home washer and dryer, wood plank-style flooring, chef's islands, quartz countertops, ceiling fans, private patios and pet doors leading to fenced-in yards.

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 125 communities representing over 34,200 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

