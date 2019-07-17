Mill Creek Announces Grand Opening of Modera Cap Hill

DENVER, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily investor and operator specializing in premier apartment communities across the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Modera Cap Hill, a luxury apartment community located in Denver's historic Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Situated just south of Downtown Denver and within blocks of the State Capitol Building, the podium-style community features 197 apartment homes and an elevated resort-style pool and spa deck. In addition to stunning views of downtown and the Rocky Mountains, the location possesses a superb Walk Score of 94 and Bike Score of 97, with great pedestrian access to many of the area's restaurants, retail and conveniences.

"We're thrilled to welcome our first residents into the building and are confident they'll thoroughly enjoy Modera Cap Hill's boutique hotel ambiance and the spectacular rooftop views," said Chris Schramm, vice president of development for Mill Creek. "While providing an outstanding resident experience remains our top priority, we believe their experience will be further boosted by the vibrant neighborhood and its multitude of options."

Located at 1200 Grant Street, Modera Cap Hill residents have easy access to Civic Center Park, Cheesman Park and Denver Botanic Gardens. The neighborhood is surrounded by some of the city's most notable dining, shopping and entertainment options, including a vast variety along the 16th Street Mall, South Broadway, Cherry Creek and the emerging Uptown neighborhood.

Colfax Avenue flanks the neighborhood to the north and Speer Boulevard to the southwest, which serve as two of the primary downtown thoroughfares. Interstates 25 and 70, along with 6th Avenue, are a short drive from the community and provide connectivity to the key locales and employment centers throughout the metro area. Additional nearby attractions range from art districts to rustic music halls and high-end sports venues, including Coors Field and Pepsi Center.

Modera Cap Hill offers studio, one-, and two-bedroom homes with an average square footage of 783. Townhome layouts are also available. Additional community amenities include a club-quality 24-hour fitness center, virtual fitness room, resident lounge with social space, coffee bar, conference room and pet spa. The elevated pool and spa deck includes barbecue grills, a double-sided fireplace and outdoor television. Residents also have access to dedicated bike storage, cruiser loaner bikes and a private parking garage.

Apartment interiors are equipped with wood plank-style flooring, 9- to 10-foot ceilings, stainless steel EnergyStar appliances, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, tile backsplashes, built-in storage and shelving, French door refrigerators, full-size washers and dryers, Nest Thermostats, urban mudrooms or gear wall systems. Select homes offer 18-foot ceilings, separate dining areas, pantries, soaking tubs, linen closets and private balconies or patios.

Including Modera Cap Hill, Mill Creek has developed or is developing eight communities in the Denver area. Modera Observatory Park and Modera River North are now leasing and Modera West Wash Park and Modera LoHi are currently under construction.

