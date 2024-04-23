Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera South Shore Marshfield

Garden-Style Community to Add 270 Homes to Charming Seaside-Town Locale

MARSHFIELD, Mass., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera South Shore Marshfield , a contemporary garden-style community boasting a charming seaside-town locale.

The community, which will feature 270 apartment homes, is located approximately midway between Boston and Cape Cod and within a quick commute of Marshfield's various beaches. First move-ins are anticipated for fall 2025.

"Marshfield features a prime coastal locale but a small inventory of Class A living options," said Doug Arsham , senior managing director of development in Boston for Mill Creek Residential. "We're eager to help address that demand and offer a product largely unique to the market. With an upgraded clubhouse, elevator access, spacious layouts and lofts in select units, we believe Modera South Shore Marshfield will quickly ascend to a best-in-class living option in the neighborhood."

Located just south of Route 139 at 70 Commerce Way, Modera South Shore Marshfield features direct access to Route 3—which serves as the gateway to Boston to the north and Cape Cod to the south. Residents will also have access to the Greenbush MBTA commuter rail station in nearby Scituate, commuter boats in Hingham and Hull and multiple commuter bus options.

The community will sit within a 12-minute drive of Marshfield's five beaches and within 15 minutes of the acclaimed Derby Street Shoppes, which feature a vast and eclectic array of restaurants and retailers. Additionally, a Roche Bros. supermarket is located less than a mile from the community along with several nearby breweries and dining options.

"Modera South Shore Marshfield will offer a refined coastal living experience with commuter-friendly access for those who work in the city or regularly travel up and down the coast," said Anand Boscha , vice president of development in Boston for Mill Creek Residential. "We believe the spacious home sizes, thoughtful architectural design and state-of-the-art in-home features will be exclusive in the market and will provide an attractive option to discerning renters."

Modera South Shore Marshfield will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with a generous average size of 1,129 square feet. The community will feature various den, loft and townhome options, and homes will have private patios or balconies. Community amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool, state-of-the-art resident clubhouse, game room, grilling area, fire pit, coworking space, private workstations, coffee bar, dedicated dog run and a club-quality fitness center featuring cardio equipment and a yoga/Pilates studio. Residents will also have access to controlled-access garage parking, EV charging stations and additional storage options.

Home interiors will feature nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wood plank-style flooring, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, soft-close cabinets, moveable kitchen islands, smart thermostats, controlled guest-access technology, walk-in closets and in-home washers and dryers. Bathrooms will include double vanities, tile shower surrounds and linen closets. Modera South Shore Marshfield will be built to, and is pursuing, an NGBS Silver Certification.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 140 communities representing over 39,200 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential