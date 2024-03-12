Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Waugh

High-Rise Community Adds 392 Apartment Homes Near Downtown Houston

HOUSTON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Waugh, an elegant apartment community located just south of popular Buffalo Bayou Park near Downtown Houston.

The 17-story community, which features 392 apartment homes, sits moments south of Allen Parkway and adjacent to the picturesque River Oaks neighborhood. The amenity-rich community features a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city, a variety of high-end apartment finishes and a multitude of co-working spaces for the ever-increasing remote worker. First move-ins are anticipated for April 11.

"Modera Waugh features a prime location that will put residents within reach of virtually everything Houston has to offer," said Jeb Cox, senior managing director of development in Houston for Mill Creek Residential. "Whether it's the city's employment centers, arts-centric locales or sizable selection of nightlife and entertainment options, it's all within a quick walk, bike ride or commute. We look forward to welcoming our initial residents and are eager to offer a top-tier living experience."

Situated at 716 Waugh Drive, the community provides near-immediate access to Buffalo Bayou Park, the city's premier 160-acre greenbelt, and more than 20 miles of extensive hiking and biking trails. Modera Waugh also is positioned within two miles of Downtown Houston and its thriving employment sector and within a short walk of Stages, a recently unveiled theater for performing arts. The community has a Walk Score of 83 and Bike Score of 86, indicating most daily tasks can be accomplished without the need for a vehicle.

Modera Waugh offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes and an average size of 1,017 square feet. Additional community amenities include an expansive clubroom, club-quality fitness center, private conference room and co-working spaces, outdoor pool, grilling area, fire pit, outdoor kitchen and dining area, game room, landscaped courtyards, concierge services, storage spaces, bike storage and a secured parking garage with EV charging stations.

Apartment interiors include wood plank-style flooring, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, pendant and under-cabinet lighting, Energy Star stainless steel appliances, upgraded fixtures and cabinet pulls, built-in shelves, smart thermostats with central heating and air, large closets and in-home washers and dryers. Select homes include private balconies. Bathrooms feature tile surrounds, frameless glass showers, double vanities and linen closets.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 134 communities representing over 38,400 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential