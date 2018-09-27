Mill Creek Announces Grand Opening of Modera Central

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily investor and operator specializing in premier apartment communities across the U.S., today announced the grand opening of Modera Central, a luxury mixed-use apartment community located across from Lake Eola in one of the city's most prominent areas.

The 22-story high-rise, built in the vibrant South Eola neighborhood, features 350 apartment homes and the new 30,000-plus square-foot University Club of Orlando. The community also includes 12,000 square feet of creative ground-floor retail space and is planning for the addition of a concept restaurant with outdoor dining space, fast-casual dining options and complementary retailers. Modera Central, within walking distance of more than 120 nightlife and dining options throughout the downtown corridor, is now welcoming its first residents and leasing for immediate move-ins.

"It has long been our ambition to create a development community that complements the vibrancy of Orlando, and we're beyond excited that the day has finally arrived," said Eran Landry, vice president of development for Mill Creek Residential. "The University Club of Orlando is an iconic establishment, and we're thrilled to be paired with the reimagined club and to have the opportunity to provide one of the finest living experiences in the area."

Situated at 125 East Pine Street at the corner of Rosalind Avenue, Modera Central joins the new sleek, more contemporary University Club of Orlando at the site where the original club had made its home since 1960. The location boasts a Walk Score of 98 – considered a walker's paradise – and is across the street from the 23-acre Lake Eola Park, home to the Walt Disney Amphitheater and its various performances and community events.

Modera Central is positioned in a commuter-friendly locale that provides easy connectivity to Interstate 4, State Road 408 and access to a nearby SunRail station. That's in addition to the community's premier location in Downtown Orlando, which continues to grow as a hub for finance, government, commerce and numerous additional high-skilled professional jobs. The culturally rich Central Business District is home to numerous theaters, galleries, museums and parks.

Built with an urban contemporary themed approach, Modera Central consists of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. Apartment interiors are furnished with quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, custom 42-inch cabinetry, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, contemporary lighting fixtures, ceramic wall tile in baths and full size Whirlpool washers and dryers. Select homes feature moveable kitchen islands, bathroom vanities with accent lighting and frameless shower doors with floor-to-ceiling tile.

The outdoor amenity package takes advantage of the surrounding views of the city and Lake Eola. It includes a resort-style elevated deck with a heated saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen with barbecue grills and a pizza oven, fire pit lounges and numerous outdoor seating areas. Indoor amenities include a fitness center, yoga studio with fitness on demand, demonstration kitchen, designer clubhouse with built-in entertainment and a state-of-the-art leasing office. An expansive lobby with dramatic ceilings features a concierge desk along with a Hub By Amazon package concierge and a pet spa. Residents also have controlled-access garage parking, bike storage and additional storage.

Modera Central is the first community Mill Creek has developed in the Orlando area.

To inquire about available retail space, please contact JP Beaulieu, director of retail services for BishopBeale. He can be reached at 407-426-7702 (office), 407-590-7876 (cell) or jp@bishopbeale.com.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The company proactively pursues development, acquisition and construction opportunities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in 14 offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2018, the company's portfolio comprises of 74 communities representing over 20,200 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

