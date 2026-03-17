Mill Creek Promotes Alexandra Bettius to Executive Managing Director of Capital Markets

Longtime Associate Previously Served as Senior Managing Director

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has promoted Alexandra Bettius to executive managing director of capital markets.

In her role, she will oversee Mill Creek's capital markets transaction teams nationwide, will be a voting member of the investment committee and will also remain a member of the company's audit and administrative committee. Bettius originally joined Mill Creek in 2016 and previously served as a managing director and senior managing director.

"Alex has thrived in her roles since joining Mill Creek nearly a decade ago, and this promotion is richly deserved," said Bill MacDonald, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Mill Creek Residential. "Mill Creek continues to prioritize the growth and ascension of our own associates, and Alex is a shining example of this. We know she will excel with the advanced responsibilities, and her steady leadership will undoubtedly help our teams excel."

Prior to joining Mill Creek, Bettius spent 10 years at Cardinal Bank, where she ascended to senior vice president. She specialized in non-owner-occupied commercial and residential real estate secured transactions, including acquisition, development, construction and permanent lending.

After earning a bachelor's degree at Rollins College (Winter Park, Fla.), Bettius procured a master's degree in real estate development at George Mason University.

"I'm exceptionally proud of what this role represents and of the trust the company has placed in me," Bettius said. "Having built my career here, it's especially meaningful to step into senior leadership alongside colleagues who have also grown within the organization. The depth of talent across our team is something special, and I'm excited to continue building on that foundation as we lead the company into its next chapter."

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national rental housing company focused on developing, constructing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2025, the company's portfolio comprises 153 communities representing over 43,500 rental homes operating or under construction. For more information, please visit MillCreekPlaces.com.

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SOURCE Mill Creek Residential