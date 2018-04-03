Mill Creek Announces Grand Opening of Modera Mosaic Phase II

The second phase features 222 apartment homes, joining 251 homes in the original phase, which began leasing in 2015. The newest buildings were strategically designed with a similar look and feel to complement the original. First move-ins for Phase II began in early March.

The community has an exceptional location within the Mosaic District, a 31-acre urban development with 2 million square feet of retail, restaurant, office, hotel and residential space. As part of one of the nation's most affluent, highly educated counties, the district offers residents a variety of employment, shopping, entertainment and dining opportunities. The district also contains a Target, a boutique hotel and the venerable Angelika Film Center.

"We are extremely excited to complete the second phase of Modera Mosaic, which represents not only a new community but the completion of a very successful master-planned development," said Sean Caldwell, senior managing director of the Mid-Atlantic. "Our first-phase residents have enjoyed living within Mosaic District as it continues to blossom. The second phase provides the opportunity for even more residents to enjoy the benefits of living a truly walkable and transit-friendly lifestyle in a vibrant neighborhood. Modera Mosaic has instantly provided longstanding value that we believe will continue to grow in the years ahead."

Situated at 2920 District Avenue near the intersection of Gallows Road and Route 29, Modera Mosaic Phase II offers a commuter-friendly location to match its walkability. The Capital Beltway can be accessed in minutes, downtown Washington D.C. is within 13 miles and the Ronald Reagan Airport is 14 miles away. An abundance of public transportation options are easily accessible via the Dunn Loring-Merrifield Metro Station, which is within a half-mile.

Modera Mosaic Phase II offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with loft layouts available, situated in a five-story building with ground-floor retail. Apartment interiors are equipped with European-style cabinetry, plank-style wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, EnergyStar stainless steel appliance package and full-size washers and dryers.

The sustainable community is equipped with green-building technology, programmable thermostats, low-flow plumbing fixtures and energy-efficient lighting in common areas. Community amenities include a rooftop deck, clubhouse and cyber café, fitness center, business center, TV/theater room, hotel-inspired pool, gas grills, private seating areas and a gas fire pit.

Including Modera Mosaic, Mill Creek has developed or acquired eight communities in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The company proactively pursues development, acquisition and construction opportunities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in 14 offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2017, the company's portfolio comprises 71 communities representing over 19,100 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

