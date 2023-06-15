Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Amavi Aster Ridge

Single-Family Development Will Add 177 Townhomes to North Phoenix

PHOENIX, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Amavi Aster Ridge, a single-family build-to-rent community adjacent to the Anthem neighborhood of North Phoenix.

The community, which will offer a mix of 177 two- and three-bedroom townhomes, represents Mill Creek's first single-family build-to-rent community within the Phoenix area. Mill Creek formally expanded into the Arizona market in 2021 with a new regional office and recently broke ground on two multifamily developments in the Kierland area. First move-ins at Amavi Aster Ridge are anticipated for February 2024.

"We're eager to get started on this development, as Amavi Aster Ridge will represent the only professionally managed townhome community in the North Phoenix/Anthem area," said Sam Griffin, vice president of land acquisition for Mill Creek's Southwest Region. "This community will represent a true townhome product with attached garages and private backyards, and we're excited to help meet the growing demand for quality housing in the area as it continues to emerge as a key employment hub."

Situated at 4288 W. Denali Lane, Amavi Aster Ridge will sit adjacent to Anthem, an award-winning master-planned community known for its tranquil high-desert scenery, a high-performing school district and wide array of retail, dining and recreational outlets. The community sits within 15 minutes of the Taiwan Semiconductor campus, a $40 billion facility that will anchor the growing employment sector in the Anthem/Deer Valley area. Residents will also have expedient access to Interstate 17 and Anthem Way along with several nearby parks, lakes and nature preserves.

Amavi Aster Ridge will be a gated community, and each home within will feature attached front-loaded garages and fenced private backyards. The community's two-bedroom townhomes will range from approximately 1,200 to 1,400 square feet while the 25 three-bedrooms homes will measure approximately 1,500 square feet.

Community amenities will consist of a clubhouse/leasing office, outdoor swimming pool, onsite park with playground, fitness studio and open green spaces. The community will also feature modern streetscapes and aesthetically manicured common areas. Home interiors will be delivered with stainless steel appliances, wood plank-style flooring, nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, smart thermostats, controlled guest-access technology, ceiling fans and in-home washers and dryers.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2022, the company's portfolio is comprised of 126 communities representing over 34,000 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

