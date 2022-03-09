Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Amavi Celina

CELINA, Texas, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Amavi Celina , a single-family, build-to-rent community in the fastest-growing city in North Texas. The 45-acre development, situated about 40 miles north of Downtown Dallas, will mark Mill Creek's initial single-family rental community within Texas.

The 271-home community will feature a combination of cottages, townhomes and single-family detached homes. The 155 cottages will primarily consist of detached homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, all with 10-foot private backyards and surface parking. The 94 townhomes will feature three-bedroom layouts with covered back porches, two-car attached garages and large backyards. The 22 single-family detached homes will all have four bedrooms, two-car attached garages and oversized back yards. First move-ins are anticipated for fall 2023.

"Celina has outpaced nearby Frisco in growth in recent years and is continuing to become one of the most sought-after living destinations in North Texas," said Callum Parrott , president of single-family rentals for Mill Creek Residential. "We are strategically targeting locales such as Celina that exhibit strong characteristics for single-family rental demand, and we are eager to join the area and help address the increasing need for quality rental living options. With Amavi Celina, we will create a best-in-class experience through thoughtful community design, high-quality construction, extensive amenities and our award-winning in-house management company."

Amavi Celina is being developed on the southeast corner of Coit Road and Choate Parkway, approximately one mile east of Preston Road with quick access to the Dallas North Tollway, Highway 380 and several major employment centers. The site is less than one mile south of the new Collin County Outer Loop, which will further connect the Dallas North Tollway with key arteries U.S. 75 and State Highway 121.

Community amenities will include a 3,000-square-foot clubhouse and leasing office at the primary entrance and a large swimming pool and deck area. Additional common-area attractions will include a fitness center, dog park, playground and more than 1.1 miles of onsite trails that lead into Celina's larger trail system. The community will also feature contemporary streetscapes and aesthetically manicured common areas.

Home interiors will include a variety of features and finishes, including stainless steel appliances, wood plank-style flooring, kitchen islands, granite countertops and ceiling fans. The community will feature a conventional onsite leasing and maintenance team and also offer prospective residents the option to take self-guided tours of the homes. The leasing process will be tailored to the prospective resident's desired experience, including the option for a fully contactless leasing and move-in, all backed by Mill Creek's Peace of Mind service guarantees.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of both multifamily and build-to-rent single-family communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2021, the company's portfolio is comprised of 119 communities representing over 32,500 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential