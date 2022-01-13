Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Amavi Coddle Creek

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Amavi Coddle Creek, a three-phase master-planned community in the northern Charlotte metropolitan area. The development will mark Mill Creek's initial entry into the emerging single-family build-to-rent sector.

Mill Creek will develop Phases I and II of the community, which will offer a mix of townhomes and duets. Mill Creek's phases will consist of 169 townhomes and 70 duets as part of the 504-home overall development. First move-ins are anticipated for summer 2023.

"We're eager to expand our presence in the Charlotte market and officially enter the single-family rental market with our new brand, Amavi by Mill Creek," said Callum Parrott, president of single-family rentals for Mill Creek Residential. "We believe the area has favorable characteristics for strong single-family rental demand, including a diverse employment base and accessible retail and services. Amavi Coddle Creek will be a unique product type for the area, and we look forward to offering a best-in-class experience to our future residents."

Amavi Coddle Creek is located approximately 30 miles north of Downtown Charlotte in a neighborhood accessible from Highway 3, a primary thoroughfare linking Charlotte's northern and eastern submarkets. The community's proximity to Coddle Creek Highway and Interstate 77 will enable residents to conveniently access Charlotte's key job centers, which include high-level employers such as Lowe's, Duke Energy, Bank of America, Truist, Wells Fargo, UNCC and Corning Optical.

Amavi Coddle Creek's mix of townhomes and duets will include six distinct floor plans. The three townhome floor plans, which each offer three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, will range from 1,452 to 1,911 square feet and include one drive-under option, in which the garage is beneath the home. The duet floor plans, which include three- and four-bedroom options, will range from 1,450 to 1,794 square feet.

Community amenities will consist of a clubhouse and leasing office, pool, tot lot, bark park and open green space. The community will also feature modern streetscapes and aesthetically manicured common areas. Home interiors will be delivered with a variety of features and finishes including stainless steel appliances, wood plank-style flooring, kitchen islands, granite countertops and ceiling fans. The community will offer conventional leasing teams on site, as well as offer prospective residents the option to take self-guided tours of the homes. The experience will be tailored to the customer's desired experience, including the option of a fully contactless leasing and move-in experience, all backed by Mill Creek's Peace of Mind™ service guarantees.

