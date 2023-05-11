Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Amavi Kissimmee

Single-Family Development Will Add 187 Homes to Central Florida Locale

KISSIMMEE, Fla., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Amavi Kissimmee, a master-planned community in central Florida. Situated just south of Orlando in unincorporated Osceola County, Amavi Kissimmee represents Mill Creek's first single-family build-to-rent community within the state.

The community will offer a mix of 187 three-bedroom homes, including 2.5-bath townhomes and two-bath duplexes. First move-ins are anticipated for summer 2024.

"Kissimmee continues to become an attractive destination for renters due to its charming neighborhoods, idyllic vibe and proximity to anything one might need from the surrounding city," said Scott Herr, president of single-family rentals in the Southeast for Mill Creek Residential. "Osceola County is the 10th-fastest growing county in the U.S., and we're eager to help address the emerging demand for quality housing in the area. We look forward to getting started on Amavi Kissimmee and to offering an amazing living experience at a reasonable price point."

Amavi Kissimmee will sit in the southwestern portion of Kissimmee and within a short drive of several amusement parks and Lake Tohopekaliga (Lake Toho). Residents will be within 12 miles of the Florida Turnpike and 12 miles from Interstate 4, which serves as the gateway to several of the area's key employment centers, including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Orlando International Airport and NeoCity, a 500-acre master-planned campus that will serve as a global center of advanced research. Residents will also enjoy convenient access to retail, grocers and a high-performing school district.

Amavi Kissimmee's townhomes will feature front-garage/front-entry and rear-garage/rear-entry designs. The 159 front-garage homes will average 1,628 square feet while the 16 rear-garage homes will average 1,677 square feet. The community's 12 duplexes will feature front-garage/front-entry layouts averaging 1,826 square feet. The community is built with water conservation in mind with low-water landscape design and irrigation throughout, as well as water-conserving fixtures and appliances in each home that use 20% less indoor water on average than a typical home.

Community amenities include a leasing office, clubhouse, swimming pool, outdoor gathering areas, playground and pet park. The community will also feature modern streetscapes and aesthetically manicured common areas. Home interiors will include a variety of features and finishes, including stainless steel appliances, wood plank-style flooring, kitchen islands, granite countertops, shaker-style cabinets, tile backsplashes, smart thermostats, controlled guest-access technology, ceiling fans and in-home washers and dryers. Select homes will feature pond views.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2022, the company's portfolio is comprised of 126 communities representing over 34,000 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential