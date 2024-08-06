Mill Creek Finishes No. 2 in ORA Power Rankings for Online Reputation

Company Also Registers Five Placements in J Turner Research's "Best of Awards"

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it is ranked No. 2 in the sixth annual ORA Power Rankings in the Division II category. The rankings, compiled by J Turner Research, measure an apartment operator's online reputation.

Mill Creek registered an 80.01 ORA score to finish among the elite in Division II, which encompasses operators with 20,000 to 34,514 apartment homes. Mill Creek also procured five placements in the "Best of Awards" categories, measuring various facets of online reputation.

"The ORA Rankings are the gold standard in the industry, and we're thrilled to finish No. 2 in Division II, moving up from No. 3 in 2023," said Bill MacDonald, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Mill Creek Residential. "This recognition showcases our property management teams' commitment to delighting customers and motivating residents to share their experiences online. We're excited about the chance to continuously improve and are focused on reaching the No. 1 spot next year."

To determine ORA scores, J Turner Research monitors the online reputation of more than 144,000 multifamily properties in the U.S. and provides an aggregate score based upon a scale of 0-100 for each property. The Division II through V winners were recently unveiled, while the Division I winners were announced in May.

"We are encouraged by our recent achievements and inspired to keep striving for an even better living experience for our residents," said Stephen Prochnow, executive vice president of property management for Mill Creek. "Our onsite teams are both innovative and creative, and we're confident they'll keep finding new ways to enrich the lifestyle offerings in our communities."

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2024, the company's portfolio comprises 146 communities representing over 39,600 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.millcreekplaces.com.

