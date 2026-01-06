Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Amavi Queen Creek

Single-Family Development Will Add 166 Townhomes to Phoenix's East Valley

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Amavi Queen Creek, a single-family, build-to-rent community in Phoenix's East Valley.

The community, which will feature 166 three-bedroom townhomes with various layouts, is positioned six miles east of Loop 202 in one of the East Valley's fastest-growing areas. The two-story townhomes will feature high-end finishes and thoughtful amenities designed to provide a sophisticated living experience. First move-ins are anticipated for spring 2027.

"Amavi Queen Creek will provide its residents with an exceptional ease of living and a high quality of life by offering great access to key employment centers, along with highly rated schools and proximity to an abundance of retail," said Sam Griffin, president of the West Region single-family rental for Mill Creek Residential. "As opposed to the bustling West Valley, the East Valley has been far less exposed to the influx of new housing supply. We look forward to getting started on Amavi Queen Creek and are eager to help address the area's emerging demand for premium housing."

Situated at 19211 South Sossaman Road, Amavi Queen Creek provides expedient connectivity to the area's economic hubs, including the Elliot Road Technology Corridor, Arizona State Polytechnic Campus and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Residents will also have convenient access to a variety of retail centers, dining options and recreational outlets, including San Tan Mountain Regional Park, which encompasses more than 10,000 acres south of Queen Creek.

Amavi Queen Creek's townhomes will offer private garages wired for EV charging, private patios, select loft layouts and an average size of 1,523 square feet. Community amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool, resident clubhouse, landscaped courtyards, surface parking, playground, cornhole, bocce ball, walking trails and a 24/7 fitness studio with a TRX system.

Homes at the pet-friendly community will feature nine-foot ceilings, oversized windows, wood-style plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, in-home washers and dryers, smart thermostats and oversized primary bedrooms with large closets. Bathrooms will feature double vanities, quartz countertops and tile shower surrounds.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2025, the company's portfolio comprises 153 communities representing over 43,500 rental homes operating or under construction. For more information, please visit MillCreekPlaces.com.

