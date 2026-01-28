Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Amavi Thornton

Single-Family Development Will Add 162 Townhomes to North Denver Metro

THORNTON, Colo., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Amavi Thornton , a single-family, build-to-rent community in the northern Denver metropolitan area.

The community, which will feature 162 two-, three- and four-bedroom townhomes with various layouts, is positioned less than two miles east of Interstate 25 and half a mile north of key thoroughfare E. 120th Avenue. The townhomes will include high-end finishes and refined features designed to offer a comfortable and sophisticated living experience. First move-ins are anticipated for spring 2027.

"Amavi Thornton will offer a modern, highly connected experience that seamlessly blends the conveniences of city-connected living with the comfort and space of a single-family neighborhood," said Sam Griffin , president of West single-family rental for Mill Creek. "With its prime location and thoughtfully designed homes, we're excited to bring a top-tier housing option to the Thornton neighborhood."

Situated at 1900 Eastlake Avenue, Amavi Thornton sits 15 miles north of Downtown Denver and provides prime connectivity to the city's key employment centers with Interstate 25, I-76, I-70 and U.S. 36 all within a short drive. The community sits along the RTD N-Line and is walkable to the Eastlake & 124th transit station, enabling a light rail commute to Downtown Denver in less than 35 minutes. Amavi Thornton sits less than five minutes from Thorncreek Crossing and less than 10 minutes from the Denver Premium Outlets, home to several national brands. Additionally, the Orchard Town Center is less than four miles away and offers an expansive mix of national retailers and local dining options.

Amavi Thornton's townhomes will include private attached garages and boast an average size of 1,727 square feet. Community amenities will include an outdoor resort-style pool, landscaped courtyards, surface parking and a 24-hour fitness studio with TRX system. The community will also offer controlled-access guest technology and Quantum Fiber Internet.

Homes will feature nine-foot ceilings, oversized windows, wood-style plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, pull-down faucets, tile backsplashes, separate dining areas, in-home washers and dryers, smart thermostats and oversized primary bedrooms with large closets. Bathrooms will feature double vanities, quartz countertops and tile shower surrounds.

Amavi Thornton marks Mill Creek's first single-family, build-to-rent community in Colorado. Mill Creek Residential is actively searching for additional SFR/BTR land and lot opportunities in the Colorado market. Contact Bryan Downing at 505-400-8844, [email protected] , for more information.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2025, the company's portfolio comprises 153 communities representing over 43,500 rental homes operating or under construction. For more information, please visit MillCreekPlaces.com .

