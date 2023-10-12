Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Beckett West Fork

Community Will Add 408 Attainable Apartment Homes North of Houston

CONROE, Texas, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced construction is underway at Beckett West Fork, the latest apartment community representing the company's new attainable housing brand.

Beckett West Fork, which will feature 408 apartment homes across 14 buildings, sits approximately 40 miles north of Houston's central business district and 15 miles north of The Woodlands. The community is located only two miles from 21,000-acre Lake Conroe, which features 157 miles of shoreline and is among the most popular boating and fishing lakes in East Texas. First move-ins are anticipated for November 2024.

"Beckett West Fork will offer the best of both worlds in that residents will experience a small-town vibe while remaining within commuting distance of the area's key employment and entertainment centers," said Lucas Sandidge, vice president of development for Mill Creek Residential. "The community will provide a nature-centric living experience at a much more reasonable price point than many of the surrounding suburban locales. We're eager to join the neighborhood."

Situated at 10485 League Line Road and in close proximity to Interstate 45, Beckett West Fork provides residents excellent regional access to employment hubs such as The Woodlands and North Houston. Additionally, the community is within a 30-minute drive of City Place, a master-planned development home to 20,000 jobs and the new headquarters of ExxonMobil.

Beckett West Fork will offer one- and two-bedroom homes with an average size of 1,027 square feet. Community amenities will include a 5,000-square-foot resident clubhouse, swimming pool, grilling area, outdoor kitchen, fitness center, landscaped courtyards, onsite pet park and dog run and rentable private garages.

In-home features will include wood plank-style flooring, nine-foot ceilings, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, electric ranges, granite countertops, kitchen islands, custom cabinetry, central heating and air, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets and full-sized in-home washers and dryers. Bathrooms will include tile shower surrounds and linen closets.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 128 communities representing over 35,000 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential