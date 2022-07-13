Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Academical Village

Two-Phase Mixed-Use Community Will Add 793 Homes to Western Broward County

DAVIE, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera Academical Village , a contemporary mixed-use apartment community in the western Broward County market.

The community, which will be developed in two phases in conjunction with equity partner FCP, will feature a combined 793 apartment homes and approximately 16,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Positioned just east of S. University Drive and just west of Nova Southeastern University, Modera Academical Village is the residential component of the larger Academical Village Master Plan, which will ultimately include 2.5 million square feet of premier retail, residential, hotel, office and medical space.

First move-ins for Phase I, which will include 397 homes, are anticipated for fall 2024. Phase II will include 396 homes with start of construction targeted for April 2024 and first move-ins for summer 2026.

"We're excited to be a part of this unique master-planned village, which we believe will be among the most attractive and charismatic locales in the area," said Andrea Rowe , senior managing director of development in South Florida for Mill Creek Residential. "While we're prepared to offer the quintessential Modera by Mill Creek experience to our residents, we also are eager to do our part to enhance the village as a whole. With the NSU campus and newly-opened University Hospital essentially in our backyard, we'll be in an active area with many exceptional employment opportunities within walking distance."

Situated at 3440 SW 76 Terrace, Modera Academical Village is being built to a National Green Building Standard silver certification level. When complete, the surrounding Academical Village will include a tree-lined central boulevard that intersects a road that circles the NSU campus, a pedestrian bridge connecting to the campus and a large outdoor plaza with fountains and outdoor seating areas.

With its proximity to S. University Drive, the area's key north-south thoroughfare, the site boasts an extremely commuter-friendly location. All of South Florida's primary expressways are easily accessible, including Interstates 595, 75 and 95 along with the Florida Turnpike. Many of the area's key employment centers, schools and medical facilities are within a short commute and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport sits 10 minutes away. Within the western Broward County area, future residents will have access to an abundance of key retailers, a wide variety of dining options and grocers.

Modera Academical Village will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with den layouts available. Community amenities will include an outdoor swimming pool with grilling area, rooftop deck, outdoor dining, resident clubhouse, onsite dog park and pet spa, landscaped courtyards and a club-quality fitness center with cardio equipment, group fitness area, yoga/Pilates studio and TRX system. Residents will also have access to coworking spaces and a conference room, a package locker system, community wide Wi-Fi, controlled entry and guest access, garage parking, EV-charging stations, dedicated bike storage and opportunities for additional storage space.

Apartment interiors will include nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, pull-down faucets, kitchen islands, soft-close cabinets, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets, built-in shelving, USB ports, keyless entry system and smart thermostats. Bathrooms will include double vanities, linen closets, soaking tubs and additional high-end features.

Modera Academical Village adds to Mill Creek's robust South Florida presence, as the company continues to bolster its portfolio in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding area.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2022, the company's portfolio is comprised of 117 communities representing over 31,427 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential