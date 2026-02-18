Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Allston

Contemporary Midrise Community to Add 240 Homes to Western Boston Neighborhood

BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera Allston, a contemporary midrise community in the thriving Lower Allston neighborhood.

Modera Allston, which will feature 240 homes, will offer prime access to the vibrant neighborhood, as well as Harvard's Allston campus, which includes Harvard Business School and the new Harvard Enterprise Research Campus. First move-ins are anticipated for early 2028.

"The Allston neighborhood has experienced exciting growth and continues to be a sought-after living destination," said Tim Alexander, managing director of development for Mill Creek. "We're excited to appeal to that demand with the development of Modera Allston. We're eager to get started and soon provide a top-of-market option for the area's current and future residents."

Located at 250 Everett Street, Modera Allston easily connects to the Mass Turnpike (Interstate 90), which serves as a main gateway to and from greater Boston. The community is also situated less than a mile south of Soldiers Field Road, a major crosstown parkway. Future residents will be within walking distance of the Boston Landing station on the MBTA commuter rail and will have access to a variety of nearby recreational destinations, including Charles River Reservation, a 17-mile urban preserve and activity area along the banks of the venerable river.

Modera Allston will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts and private patios or balconies. Community amenities will include a rooftop deck, grilling area, resident clubhouse, speakeasy-inspired lounge with sports simulator, coworking spaces, private workstations and offices, landscaped courtyards, pet spa and a club-quality fitness studio with cardio equipment. The community will also offer controlled-access garage parking with EV-charging stations, ample bicycle storage and a bike repair station.

Homes will feature wood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, movable kitchen islands with storage, custom soft-close cabinetry, in-home washers and dryers and spacious closets. Smart features will include smart thermostats, smart leak detection, bulk WiFi, controlled-access guest technology and key fob access. Designer bathrooms will include tile flooring, double vanities in select homes, backlit mirrors, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry and tile shower surrounds. The community is being built to, and is pursuing, LEED Gold and Passive House Certifications, which include rigorous standards for energy-efficient buildings.

