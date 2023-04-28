Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Aventura

Mixed-Use Community Will Add 420 Homes to Northeast Miami Dade County

MIAMI, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera Aventura, a contemporary mixed-use apartment community in the emerging Ojus neighborhood of northeast Miami-Dade County.

The community, which will feature 420 apartment homes and 6,400 square feet of ground-floor retail, sits adjacent to booming Aventura, a planned suburban city along the Intracoastal Waterway approximately 15 miles north of Downtown Miami. First move-ins are anticipated for summer 2025 with a second phase in the planning stages.

"Aventura has received international acclaim as a premier living destination with a multitude of shopping and entertainment opportunities," said Andrea Rowe, senior managing director of development in South Florida for Mill Creek. "We are extremely excited to get started on this community, particularly given the shortage of land available for new development in the immediate area and the booming South Florida market, in general. We are eager to help address the growing need for quality housing in the area and look forward to delivering a top-of-market experience."

Situated at 2681 NE 191st Street, Modera Aventura is located between Biscayne Boulevard and the West Dixie Highway in a former industrial area amidst a vibrant revitalization. The community, which features a superb Walk Score of 89, is a few blocks south of a new Brightline train station and within a short drive of Interstate 95, the gateway to the greater metropolitan area.

Modera Aventura, which will be built to NGBS silver certification standards, will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts and an average home size of 951 square feet. Community amenities will include a swimming pool, grilling areas, outdoor kitchen, landscaped courtyards, resident clubhouse, pool table, community-wide WiFi, coworking spaces, private workspaces, conference room, onsite dog park and a club-quality fitness center with cardio equipment and group fitness area. Residents will also have access to valet dry cleaning, dedicated bike storage, a bike repair station, digital package lockers, controlled-access garage parking and EV charging stations.

Apartment homes will be delivered with a variety of sophisticated features, including nine- and 10-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, Energy Star stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, 42-inch custom cabinetry, smart thermostats, built-in bars, full-size washers and dryers, mobile-app entry and large private terraces. Bathrooms will feature soaking tubs, tile tub/shower surrounds, double vanities and linen closets.

Modera Aventura will mark Mill Creek's 10th development community within Miami and 16th in the South Florida market.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2022, the company's portfolio comprises 126 communities representing over 34,000 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

