Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Chandler

Garden-Style Community to Add 345 Homes to Emerging Southeast Phoenix Locale

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera Chandler , a contemporary garden-style community in southeast Phoenix.

The community, which will feature 345 spacious apartment homes and a modern farmhouse-style aesthetic, will include seven three-story residential buildings, a refined suite of amenities and a variety of top-tier features and finishes. The community will also feature elevator-served buildings, air-conditioned corridors and integrated garage parking. First move-ins are anticipated for early 2026.

"The city of Chandler is a vibrant, diverse community that continues to emerge as a preferred living destination in the Phoenix area," said Tyler Wilson , senior managing director of development of the Southwest region for Mill Creek Residential. "Due to the number of large global industry leaders and startups in the area, plus an extensive range of retail, restaurants and neighborhood amenities, the area has become an attractive option for residents looking to live in this thriving community. We are excited to get started on Modera Chandler and look forward to providing residents with a top-of-market living option."

Situated at 3230 S. Arizona Avenue, Modera Chandler is located just south of E Queen Creek Road and within a short commute of the south Loop 202, which connects to the city's southern and eastern regions and serves as a gateway to the greater metropolitan area. The community is within walking distance of several retail options, restaurants and three grocery stores, plus walking trails, parks and lakes in the immediate area.

Modera Chandler will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with private patios or balconies, select den layouts and an average home size of 1,005 square feet. Community amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool, hot tub and sauna, grilling area, fire pit, outdoor dining, resident clubhouse, landscaped courtyards, coworking space, onsite pet park, dedicated dog run and a club-quality fitness center featuring cardio equipment and a yoga/Pilates studio. Residents will also have access to controlled-access parking and additional storage options.

Home interiors will feature nine- and 10-foot ceilings, oversized windows, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, moveable kitchen islands with storage, walk-in closets and in-home washers and dryers. Smart features will include programmable thermostats, key fob entry, controlled guest-access technology, smart leak detection and smart lighting. Bathrooms will include a variety of refined features, including double vanities and tile shower surrounds. Modera Chandler will be built to, and is pursuing, an NGBS Bronze Certification.

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States.

