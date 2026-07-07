Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera City North

Wrap-Style Community to Add 330 Homes to Emerging Desert Ridge Neighborhood

PHOENIX, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera City North, a contemporary community in the emerging Desert Ridge neighborhood of North Phoenix.

The wrap-style community, which will feature 330 homes, will serve as a key component of the City North master plan, a 100-acre, two million square-foot mixed-use development comprised of retail, office, hotel and residential space. First move-ins are anticipated for summer 2028.

"Modera City North is a unique, well-positioned community that will capture the best of both metropolitan and tranquil living," said Brandon Finnie, vice president of development in Arizona for Mill Creek. "With its spacious floor plans, refined suite of amenities and proximity to the area's key employment centers, we believe the community will quickly ascend to a best-in-class option in a neighborhood brimming with increased demand."

Situated at 20711 N 54th Street on the border of Desert Ridge and North Scottsdale, Modera City North is located just north of Loop 101, a key thoroughfare that connects to many major employers, including Republic Services, Sprouts, ASM, Banner Health, Nationwide and Axon. In addition to the forthcoming attractions within City North, the community sits adjacent to Desert Ridge Marketplace, a 1.2 million square-foot retail center and High Street, a 628,000 square-foot mixed-use lifestyle mall, both of which are home to an array of retail, dining and entertainment options. The community is also less than two miles from Mayo Clinic Hospital and a regional office for American Express, which employs more than 13,000 associates.

Modera City North will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with various layouts up to 1,450 square feet. Community amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool, hot tub and spa, outdoor dining, landscaped courtyards, resident clubhouse, game room, pool table, pet park, pet spa and a club-quality fitness studio with cardio equipment and yoga/Pilates studio. Residents will also have access to a conference room, coworking space, garage parking with private EV-charging stations, digital package lockers, bike storage and additional storage space. The community will be built to, and is pursuing, an NGBS Silver Certification.

Homes will include oversized windows, nine- and 10-foot ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, pull-down faucets, tile backsplashes, soft-close cabinets with under-cabinet lighting, separate dining areas, movable kitchen islands, oversized bedrooms with spacious closets, in-home washers and dryers, controlled-access guest technology and private patios or balconies. Designer bathrooms will include double vanities, quartz countertops and tile shower surrounds.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national investment and rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, constructing, and operating multifamily and built-to-rent single-family rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the company operates across the United States through a seasoned team of professionals, with a presence in many of the nation's most desirable markets, including Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2026, the company's portfolio is comprised of 150 communities representing more than 42,700 rental homes operating or under construction. Visit MillCreekPlaces.com for more information.

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SOURCE Mill Creek Residential