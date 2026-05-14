Mill Creek Receives Full Approvals for Proposed Multifamily Community in Marin County

Development to Add 243 Contemporary Homes to Fairfax in California's North Bay

FAIRFAX, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has secured final entitlement approvals for a 243-home community in the high-barrier-to-entry market of Marin County.

The milestone marks a significant step for the development, which is situated in one of Northern California's most supply-constrained submarkets. Mill Creek anticipates receiving building permits in late 2026, with construction slated to begin shortly thereafter. First move-ins are targeted for 2029.

"Achieving full approvals in a market as selective as Fairfax underscores our team's ability to navigate complex entitlement landscapes," said Mike Kim, senior managing director for Mill Creek Residential. "This community is specifically designed to meet the sophisticated demands of the Marin County and San Francisco workforce while providing our investors with exposure to a high-demand, low-vacancy environment currently benefiting from nation-leading rent growth."

The community will feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans alongside a signature suite of Mill Creek amenities designed to complement the natural aesthetic and lifestyle of the North Bay. The community's proximity to major employment hubs in San Francisco and the East Bay will provide a commuter-friendly experience for future residents, who will also be surrounded by an abundance of dining, entertainment and recreational options.

"For investors, the Fairfax development represents a strategic expansion into a high-demand neighborhood," Kim said. "Marin County possesses a significant undersupply of modern housing, and we believe the community is well-positioned to drive strong returns and exceptional long-term appreciation."

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national investment and rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, constructing, and operating multifamily and built-to-rent single-family rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the company operates across the United States through a seasoned team of professionals, with a presence in many of the nation's most desirable markets, including Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2025, the company's portfolio is comprised of 150 communities representing more than 42,600 rental homes operating or under construction. Visit MillCreekPlaces.com for more information.

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SOURCE Mill Creek Residential