Mill Creek Announces Retail Additions at Modera Higley Commons

French restaurant The Mick Brassiere Among Seven New Tenants at Mixed-Use Community

GILBERT, Ariz., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the addition of several retailers to Modera Higley Commons, a mixed-use community in the Southeast Valley of metropolitan Phoenix.

The Mick Brassiere, California Closets and Pvolve are among the seven committed retail tenants at Modera Higley Commons, which features 19,602 square feet of retail space and 276 contemporary homes. With the additions, which also include Zara Nail Bar, Playa Bowls, Bodybar Pilates and GoodVets, 85% of the retail space (16,650 square feet) is now leased at the garden-style community.

"Each of these retailers is exceptional in their respective industries, and we look forward to welcoming all of them to Modera Higley Commons," said Peter Melmed, senior managing director – national practice leader for retail for Mill Creek Residential. "With The Mick Brassiere serving as the centerpiece, these retailers will create a truly unique dynamic at the community and transform the Modera Higley Commons into a thriving mixed-use destination. We're eager to add to the already charming vibe of the area."

The Mick Brassiere, which features French cuisine and an extensive beer and wine list, will occupy 4,400 square feet. The restaurant "brings a fresh, contemporary twist to the classic French brasserie, blending vibrant, approachable cuisine with a lively and welcoming atmosphere." Led by restaurateur John Krause and chef Brent Menke, The Mick is expanding after the success of its initial location at 9719 Hayden Road in Scottsdale.

California Closets features design solutions for a variety of home spaces, while Pvolve is a fitness studio that offers curated workouts designed to enhance strength, mobility and stability. Zara Nail Bar offers full-scale nail service, and Playa Bowls specializes in healthy açaí, pitaya and coconut bowls and smoothies. Bodybar Pilates offers a mix of dynamic classes and full-body workouts, while GoodVets provides comprehensive quality veterinary care.

"We've assembled a truly impressive collection of retailers at Modera Higley Commons, many of which offer services designed to enhance health and wellness," said Patrick McCormick, vice president of retail asset management for Mill Creek. "All seven will contribute to the positive, inspirational atmosphere of the community. These retailers will enrich the everyday experience of our residents and neighbors alike, bringing convenience, character and a true sense of place to Modera Higley Commons."

Modera Higley Commons is located just off the Loop 202 freeway in southeast Gilbert. Situated at 3071 East Ray Road, the community is within a quick commute of the various shopping, dining and entertainment options contained within SanTan Village, an open-air lifestyle center.

Mill Creek Residential is actively searching for additional tenants to fill the remaining retail space at Modera Higley Commons. Contact Courtney Auther Van Loo at 602.288.3466 or [email protected] for more information.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national investment and rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, constructing and operating multifamily and built-to-rent single-family rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the company operates across the United States through a seasoned team of professionals, with a presence in many of the nation's most desirable markets, including Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York and Boston. As of December 31, 2025, the company's portfolio is comprised of 150 communities representing more than 42,600 rental homes operating or under construction. Visit MillCreekPlaces.com for more information.

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SOURCE Mill Creek Residential