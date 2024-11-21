Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Cook Street

Midrise Community to Add 110 Homes to Denver's Cherry Creek North Neighborhood

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera Cook Street , a contemporary midrise apartment community in the esteemed Cherry Creek North neighborhood.

Modera Cook Street, which will feature 110 apartment homes, sits in the highly desirable neighborhood surrounded by international retailers, high-end dining, boutique restaurants and tree-lined streets, while sitting only two miles south of Downtown Denver and its thriving employment core. First move-ins are anticipated for late 2026.

"Cherry Creek North is undoubtedly the place to be for high-end living in Denver," said Scott Makee , senior managing director of development in Colorado for Mill Creek Residential. "The area possesses an unmatchable charm with its mountain and skyline views, distinguished setting and proximity to anything one might need within the city. We look forward to getting started on this truly unique development and offering a refined, top-of-market experience."

Situated at 195 Cook Street at the corner of E. 2nd Avenue, Modera Cook Street features a superb Walk Score of 84 and sits two blocks from the nationally acclaimed Cherry Creek North shopping and entertainment district. The 16-block surrounding area features various art galleries, coffee shops, luxury hotels, high-end office space and more than 80 dining options. Additionally, a 50,000-square-foot Whole Foods is situated seven blocks from the community. The popular Cherry Creek Trail sits five blocks south.

Modera Cook Street will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with thoughtful layouts and a generous average size of 1,264 square feet. The community will include 17 loft/penthouse apartment homes on the top floor.

Homes will include a variety of refined features, including nine-foot ceilings, gas fireplaces, wood plank-style flooring, upgraded Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliance packages, gas ranges with vent hoods, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, pull-down faucets, pendant lighting, large kitchen islands with waterfall counters, in-home washers and dryers, Elfa® closet systems and private patios or balconies with sweeping view of the Rockies. Smart features will include a key fob system, smart thermostats and controlled-access guest technology. Bathrooms will feature floating vanities, tiled stand-up showers, double vanities, backlit mirrors and linen closets.

Approximately 85% of the homes will feature private outdoor space while 70% will offer large "outdoor room" style balconies. The 17 loft homes will include gas fireplaces on the terraces.

Community amenities will include a rooftop pool deck with panoramic views of the Denver skyline to the north and the Rocky Mountains to the west, hot tub and spa, grilling area, fire pit, fifth-floor resident social hub directly connected to the roof deck via an exterior staircase, demonstration kitchen, conference room, coffee bar, pet spa and a 24-hour club-quality fitness center with cardio equipment, yoga/Pilates studio and TRX system. Residents will also have access to private garage parking with EV charging stations, additional storage options, digital package lockers, dedicated bike storage, bike repair station and gear lounge.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2024, the company's portfolio comprises 144 communities representing over 41,000 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

