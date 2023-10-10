Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Coral Springs Phase II

Second Phase Will Add 353 Apartment Homes, Retail to Emerging South Florida Locale

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera Coral Springs Phase II, a contemporary mixed-use apartment community in the heart of Coral Springs.

The community, which will feature 353 homes and 32,280 square feet of retail space, joins the 351-home original phase that began welcoming its first residents in July. The communities are the key residential component of the Cornerstone at Downtown Coral Springs development, which is adding a variety of new living, dining, retail and entertainment options to the city's busiest corner. Coral Springs Phase I and II will be built to, and are pursuing, an NGBS Silver Certification. First move-ins at Phase II are anticipated for fall 2025.

"When Phase II is complete, local renters will have access to more than 700 apartment homes and approximately 40,000 square feet of retail space," said Andrea Rowe, senior managing director of development in South Florida for Mill Creek Residential. "We believe these offerings will add tremendous value to the epicenter of the city, and we're thrilled to be part of the epic Cornerstone at Downtown Coral Springs development. With Phase II, we are not aiming to duplicate the original phase, but to offer a distinct set of amenities and a unique-but-similarly-refined living experience."

Situated at 3310 University Drive, the second phase of Modera Coral Springs is positioned directly east of Coral Springs' new City Hall building, just north of the recently completed Downtown ArtWalk and within a short drive of the Sawgrass Expressway, which links to Florida's Turnpike and provides connectivity to the greater South Florida area. Firmly amidst the area's most prominent entertainment and employment centers, the community also offers near-direct access to The Walk of Coral Springs, Promenade at Coconut Creek, Tradewinds Park and many additional attractions.

The additional phase will offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts and an average size of 1,021 square feet. A distinct set of community amenities at Phase II will include three elevated courtyards with manicured landscaping, a resort-style swimming pool in one of the courtyards, an elegant multipurpose clubhouse overlooking the pool deck, outdoor barbecue stations, museum-inspired lobby and mailroom, coworking spaces and a club-quality fitness facility.

Home interiors will be similar to those of the original phase, including nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, programmable thermostats, central heating and air, walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers and private patios or balconies. Bathrooms will include tile shower surrounds, soaking tubs, double vanities and linen closets.

