Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera EaDo

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the groundbreaking of Modera EaDo, a luxury apartment community just east of Austin's "Second Downtown" – The Domain – in an area the company is dubbing East Domain.

"The area surrounding The Domain is transitioning from largely industrial properties to a more pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use environment consistent with the City of Austin's plan for the area and we wholeheartedly buy into that vision," said Bart Schaetter, managing director of development in Austin for Mill Creek Residential. "This pocket east of The Domain – which we are calling EaDo – will benefit from the success of The Domain proper similarly to how neighborhoods adjacent to vibrant downtowns in other metro areas benefit."

The wrap-style community, which will offer 377 apartment homes, is strategically located near a host of vibrant dining, retail and entertainment options and within a short commute of many of Austin's well-known employers. First move-ins are anticipated for summer 2023.

"Modera EaDo will put residents within close proximity of essentially everything they might need, from nightlife options, craft breweries and Austin FC to the area's blue-chip tech employers," Schaetter said. "This proximity, coupled with the community's refined amenity package and contemporary home finishes, will result in a top-of-market living option for discerning renters. We're eager to welcome our first residents."

Located at 11604 Stonehollow Drive, Modera EaDo is situated in an area of north Austin that has become a hotbed for retailers and employers. Prominent employers in the area include IBM, Indeed, Amazon, Facebook and Charles Schwab, which features a 50-acre campus immediately adjacent to the community. Modera EaDo also sits just east of The Broadmoor, a mixed-use redevelopment of IBM's 66-acre campus. The community is also within a quarter-mile of the Broadmoor's proposed MetroRail Red Line station, connecting the community with Leander to the north and downtown Austin to the south. Those working from home will benefit from the community's signature co-working amenity space, mWorks.

Modera EaDo will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with select homes featuring private yards along an urban trail. Apartment interiors will be delivered with a deluxe array of features across two sophisticated finish schemes. Select homes will include private patios or balconies, linen closets, double-vanities, powder baths and walk-in showers.

Community amenities will include a resident club with a gaming area, indoor/outdoor social kitchen and music room, community-wide WiFi, resort-style pool with water features and tanning ledge, poolside cabana, Zen courtyard, outdoor kitchen with gas grills and a 24-hour club-quality fitness center with individual fitness pods. The community will also feature a dedicated bark park with connecting pet spa.

Modera EaDo marks Mill Creek's third ground-up development in Austin. It has four actively leasing communities in the market, including nearby Modera Domain (2618 Kramer Lane), which began leasing in 2021.

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2021, the company's portfolio is comprised of 111 communities representing over 30,500 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

