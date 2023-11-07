Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Encore

Mixed-Use Community to Add 304 Homes to Vibrant Downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. , Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera Encore, a contemporary mixed-use apartment community in Downtown Tampa.

Modera Encore, which will feature 304 apartment homes and 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, boasts a dynamic metropolitan location amidst one of the nation's most rapidly emerging downtown corridors. First move-ins are anticipated for spring 2025.

"We are fans of the Tampa market, and we believe Modera Encore is positioned to benefit from the city's continued growth and ongoing development of the urban core," said Damon Kolb, senior managing director of development in North Florida for Mill Creek Residential. "Transformational projects such as the Water Street, Gas Worx and the anticipated Brightline Station will continue to add convenience and vibrancy to the area, and we're excited to be a part of it. We look forward to getting started on Modera Encore and offering a top-of-market experience."

Situated at 1211 Ray Charles Boulevard, Modera Encore is located moments southwest of Interstate 275, which provides quick access to Tampa International Airport and the thriving employment sectors of Westshore Business District, the Gateway office market and Downtown St. Petersburg.

The midrise community is also surrounded by an abundance of dining, shopping and lifestyle destinations contained within nearby Tampa Heights, Midtown Tampa, Hyde Park and the popular Ybor City Entertainment District. Additionally, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, the Tampa Riverwalk and Amalie Arena (home of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning) are all easily accessible from the community.

Modera Encore will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with den layouts available and select penthouse homes. Modera Encore will be built to, and is pursuing, a NGBS Silver Certification. Community amenities will include an outdoor swimming pool, grilling area, fire pit, outdoor dining, resident clubhouse, game room, pool table, landscaped courtyards, onsite pet spa, conference rooms, co-working space, private workstations, cybercafé, coffee bar and a club-quality fitness center with cardio equipment, yoga/Pilates studio and group fitness area. The community will also offer controlled access garage parking, bike lockers and additional storage space.

Home interiors will be delivered with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks, walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers, smart thermostats, controlled-access guest technology and bulk WiFi. Bathrooms will include tile shower surrounds, double vanities and linen closets.

