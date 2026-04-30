Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Garden State Plaza

Mixed-Use Community to Add 575 Homes to Emerging Town Center

PARAMUS, N.J., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera Garden State Plaza, a contemporary mixed-use community located within the emerging Westfield Garden State Plaza town center in Bergen County.

Modera Garden State Plaza, which will feature 575 homes in two separately branded residential buildings, includes 48,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a refined suite of wellness-themed amenities. The community will serve as a key residential component of the redevelopment of Westfield Garden State Plaza, which is home to an abundance of national retailers, high-end fashion outlets and a variety of dining options. First move-ins are anticipated for mid-2028.

"We are excited to serve as a co-developer of the landmark Modera Garden State Plaza, the first piece of redevelopment at Westfield Garden State Plaza, which is transforming the area into a truly vibrant mixed-use destination," said Doug Arsham, executive managing director of development for Mill Creek.

Situated at One Garden State Plaza Boulevard, the community will provide direct access to the multifaceted lifestyle options within Westfield Garden State Plaza. The onsite retail space—which includes 48,000 square feet across both buildings—will be composed of curated shops, experiential retail and unique dining options. The community also easily connects to key thoroughfares, including Route 4, Route 17 and the Garden State Parkway, and is less than 10 miles from MetLife Stadium.

"In addition to the vast retail options and residential space, the newly constructed green spaces and enhanced connectivity options to the mall make the area even more compelling for residents and visitors alike," said Chris Holliday, vice president of development in New Jersey for Mill Creek. "We look forward to working on this genuinely unique community."

Modera Garden State Plaza will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with select den layouts and private patios or balconies. Community amenities will include a rooftop deck, resort-style swimming pool, sauna, outdoor kitchen and dining space, grilling areas, fire pits, landscaped courtyards, resident clubhouse, coffee bar, game room, pool table and a club-quality fitness center with cardio equipment and group fitness areas. Residents will also have access to coworking spaces, private workstations, a conference room, digital package lockers, controlled-access garage parking, EV-charging stations, bike storage, bike repair station and additional storage space. The community will be built to, and is pursuing, a LEED Gold Certification.

Home interiors will feature nine-foot ceilings, oversized windows, wood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, custom soft-close cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting, movable kitchen islands with storage, large closets and in-home washers and dryers. Smart features will include key fob access, controlled-access guest technology, programmable thermostats, smart leak detection and bulk WiFi. Designer bathrooms will feature double vanities, backlit mirrors, soaking tubs and tile tub/shower surrounds.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national investment and rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, constructing, and operating multifamily and built-to-rent single-family rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the company operates across the United States through a seasoned team of professionals, with a presence in many of the nation's most desirable markets, including Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2025, the company's portfolio is comprised of 150 communities representing more than 42,600 rental homes operating or under construction. Visit MillCreekPlaces.com for more information.

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SOURCE Mill Creek Residential