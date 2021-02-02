Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Gulch

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading rental housing investor and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the groundbreaking of Modera Gulch, a mixed-use apartment community located in a walkable locale along Nashville's Division Street.

The 15-story community, which will feature 378 apartment homes and approximately 18,000 feet of ground-floor retail space, is a key part of Mill Creek's expansion into the city. Mill Creek officially entered the Nashville market in 2019 with a new regional office, and the company is currently developing a second luxury apartment community in the city's Germantown neighborhood. First move-ins at Modera Gulch are scheduled for early 2023.

"Modera Gulch will benefit from its marquee location in the Gulch, unobstructed views of downtown, and immediate access to nearby employers and walkable retail," said Luca Barber, vice president of development for Nashville for Mill Creek Residential. "The site's proximity to Downtown and walkability to a multitude of attractions will create what we believe will set the bar for a quality living experience in one of Nashville's most sought after neighborhoods. We're extremely excited to continue building our presence in this dynamic city."

Situated at 810 Division Street, Modera Gulch features unobstructed views of the city and future residents will be in immediate proximity to numerous boutique retailers, trendsetting restaurants, and major employers. The latter includes Amazon's new Operations Center of Excellence, which is less than one mile from the community. The site's Walk Score of 80 is considered "very walkable," and other city attractions such as the Frist Art Museum, Country Music Hall of Fame and Nashville's famed Lower Broadway, are among the attractions just a few steps away.

The community is also less than two miles from Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, which is located across the Cumberland River and adjacent to Downtown. Additionally, Capitol View, a 32-acre mixed-use urban district, is located just over a mile from Modera Gulch. The district includes 1.1 million square feet of Class-A office space, ample retail and an abundance of hotel and residential space.

Modera Gulch will consist of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with an average size of 901 square feet and will feature select den layouts. Community amenities will include an expansive 6th level amenity deck, outdoor swimming pool, rooftop dog park and observation deck, barbecue area with picnic tables, pet spa, clubhouse, game room, cyber café, conference room and coffee bar. A club-quality fitness center will include a yoga/Pilates studio, TRX system, individual training and additional user-friendly features. Residents will also have access to controlled-access garage parking, dedicated bike storage and additional storage.

Apartment interiors will contain a variety of luxe features, including stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, 42-inch custom cabinetry, pendant lighting, upgraded fixtures, programmable thermostats and in-home washers and dryers. Bathrooms will include double vanities, tile shower surrounds and linen closets while bedrooms will offer walk-in closets and built-in storage. Select homes will feature city or green-space views.

Modera Gulch will join Modera Germantown as Mill Creek's first two ground-up developments within Nashville.

