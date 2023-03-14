Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera H Street

Luxury Community Will Add 325 Apartment Homes to Vibrant Washington, D.C. Locale

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera H Street, a contemporary apartment community located on the east end of Washington, D.C.'s notable H Street Corridor.

Modera H Street, which will feature 325 homes and unimpeded views of Downtown Washington, D.C. and the Capitol, will offer residents an extensive collection of restaurants and some of the city's trendiest nightlife and entertainment options. The midrise community will sit along the DC Streetcar, an above-ground trolley system which will allow residents to travel along the H Street Corridor without the need for an automobile. First move-ins at Modera H Street are anticipated for early 2025.

"We feel extremely fortunate to have the opportunity to add to the built environment in this neighborhood," said Peter Braunohler, managing director of development for Mill Creek Residential. "The H Street Corridor is one of the most exciting submarkets in D.C., and unique compared to many fast-growing areas in the District, because of its deep history and authentic DC energy. We look forward to offering a best-in-class product to serve as a premier housing option in this eclectic neighborhood."

Located at 801 17th Street NE, Modera H Street sits within proximity of six grocery stores, including ALDI and Safeway—which are adjacent to the community—along with Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter and Giant, all of which are within a 10-minute walk. The community is also close to the city's key employment centers in both the public and private sectors, including tech and media companies, law firms, financial and consulting institutions, and the federal government. The site is less than 1.5 miles from Union Station, D.C.'s major train station and transportation hub.

Modera H Street will be built to meet LEED Silver standards, and will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. Community amenities will include a rooftop deck, outdoor swimming pool, fire pit, grilling area, landscaped courtyards, resident clubhouse, coffee bar and a club-quality fitness center with separate yoga studio. The pet-friendly community will also offer controlled-access garage parking, dedicated bike storage, additional storage options and EV-charging stations.

Apartment interiors will include nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, soft-close cabinets, under-cabinet lighting, moveable kitchen islands, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and smart thermostats.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2022, the company's portfolio comprises 125 communities representing over 33,875 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential