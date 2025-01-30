Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Melrose

Garden-Style Community to Add 323 Homes to Vibrant Southern California Locale

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera Melrose, a mixed-use, garden-style apartment community located on the border of Oceanside and Vista in San Diego's North County.

The community, which will feature 323 apartment homes and 2,100 square feet of retail space, sits eight miles east of Oceanside's retail-lined downtown area and the city's several beaches. Additionally, sitting 1.5 miles south of the community is the revitalized historic district of Vista and its multitude of authentic restaurants. First move-ins at Modera Melrose are anticipated for late summer 2026.

"We've always admired the North San Diego County area, which is one of the greatest places to live in the country with its proximity to premier southern California beaches and year-round outdoor amenities," said John Colletti, senior managing director of development in Southern California for Mill Creek. "We're eager to get started on Modera Melrose, which will put residents within reach of everything the area has to offer. Our team is prepared to deliver a modern living experience with one of the most refined amenity packages in the submarket."

Situated at 5011-5061 Oceanside Boulevard at the intersection of Melrose Drive, Modera Melrose is located along the Inland Rail Trail, a 21-mile Class I bikeway that stretches through Oceanside, Vista, San Marcos, Escondido and a portion of the unincorporated County of San Diego. The community also sits adjacent to the Melrose Drive station, which provides quick connectivity to the surrounding locales and the area's prominent biomedical and pharmaceutical employers.

Modera Melrose, which will be built to and is pursuing an NGBS Silver certification, will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts and an average size of 958 square feet. Community amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool, hot tub, grilling areas, fire pits, outdoor kitchen, resident clubhouse, landscaped courtyards, pool table, shuffleboard, conference room, coworking spaces, private workstations and a club-quality fitness center with cardio equipment and TRX system. Residents will also have access to digital package lockers, controlled-access garage parking, private EV charging stations, bike storage, cold storage and additional storage space.

Homes will include a variety of refined features, including nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, soft-close cabinets, movable kitchen islands, pass-through closets, in-home washers and dryers, smart thermostats, keyless entry, controlled-access guest technology and private patios or balconies. Bathrooms will include quartz countertops and backlit mirrors.

