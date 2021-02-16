Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Montville

MONTVILLE, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the start of construction of Modera Montville, a luxury apartment community located in commuter-friendly Montville about 35 miles west of New York City.

The podium-style community, which will add 295 apartment homes to the northern New Jersey and greater NYC metropolitan area, will be located north of Interstate 80 and Route 46, providing easy access to the region's major employment centers. First move-ins are scheduled for 2023.

"Montville is often regarded as one of the most desirable places to live within Morris County and throughout northern New Jersey," said Russell Tepper, senior managing director of development for Mill Creek Residential. "We're excited to get started on Modera Montville. We believe the central highway location will be compelling for residents eager to take advantage of the commuter-friendly locale and the multitude of premier retail attractions in the area."

Situated at 340 Changebridge Road, Modera Montville is being developed amidst an existing office park that is undergoing a rapid redevelopment. Several additional thriving municipalities border the Township of Montville, including Parsippany, East Hanover, West Caldwell and Fairfield. The area's thriving job market includes Atlantic Health Systems, Picatinny Aresenal and multinational pharmaceutical company Novartis.

Modera Montville will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with available lofts and den layouts. Community amenities will include a clubroom, resident lounge, club-quality fitness center, business center with individual working resident pods as well as a larger conference room, coffee bar, game room and interior landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills, a fire pit and a rooftop deck. Residents will also have access to controlled-access garage parking, dedicated bike storage and additional storage options.

Apartment interiors will feature open floor plans, nine-foot ceilings, wood-style flooring, modern kitchens with energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, smart thermostats, walk-in closets and in-home washers and dryers. Bathrooms include tile shower surrounds, double vanities and linen closets.

Modera Montville joins a growing collection of Mill Creek development communities in New Jersey, which also include Modera 44, Modera 55, Modera Lofts and Modera Woodbridge.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2020, the company's portfolio is comprised of 85 communities representing over 24,700 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

