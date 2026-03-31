Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Neptune

Coastal Community to Add 359 Homes to Oceanside, Calif., and Feature a Boutique Hotel

OCEANSIDE, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera Neptune, a contemporary midrise community within walking distance to Strand Beach in Oceanside.

Modera Neptune, which will feature 359 homes, will also include a boutique hotel. The podium-style community sits within a short walk of Ocean Harbor Beach and moments west of key thoroughfare Interstate 5. The 62-room hotel will be horizontally integrated into the eight-story building but will operate independently and not provide access into the residential portion of the community. First move-ins are anticipated for fall 2028.

"In addition to its prime location along the Pacific Coast, Modera Neptune will feature refined homes with whitewater views and a world-class amenity offering," said John Colletti, senior managing director of development in Southern California for Mill Creek. "The community will bring together the best aspects of coastal living, high-quality modern homes within walking distance to popular beaches, sidewalk cafes and entertainment venues. Its full suite of amenities will enable residents to fully capitalize on this premier location. We look forward to getting started on Modera Neptune and offering an upscale experience."

Situated at 901 N Coast Highway near the intersection of Neptune Way, Modera Neptune features a superb Walk Score of 85 and is located firmly amidst Oceanside's wide variety of eateries, breweries and cocktail bars. The area also features a multitude of cultural attractions, including Oceanside Museum of Art, California Surf Museum and Top Gun House. Lines for Amtrak and the COASTER commuter rail are available less than a mile from the community, providing access to Downtown San Diego to the south (40 minutes), Downtown Los Angeles to the north (two hours) and the abundance of seaside locales in between.

Modera Neptune will offer one- and two-bedroom homes ranging from 700 to 1,451 square feet, including select den layouts and penthouse homes. Community amenities will include a rooftop resort-style pool and deck with hot tub, wellness spa with steam room/sauna and red light therapy room, outdoor kitchen and dining, grilling area, fire pit, resident clubroom, game room, karaoke room, golf simulator, pool table, landscaped courtyards and a club-quality fitness studio with cardio equipment, individual TVs and a yoga/Pilates studio. Residents will also have access to coworking spaces, private workstations, meeting room, podcast room, surfboard storage room, digital package lockers and controlled-access garage parking with EV-charging stations.

Homes will feature nine-foot ceilings, oversized windows, wood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, movable kitchen islands, custom soft-close cabinetry, in-home washers and dryers, spacious closets, faux-wood bedroom blinds and private patios or balconies. Smart features will include a key fob system, controlled-access guest technology, smart thermostats and bulk WiFi. Designer bathrooms will include double vanities, quartz countertops, tile shower surrounds and linen closets. The community will be built to, and is pursuing, an NGBS Silver certification.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, constructing and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2025, the company's portfolio comprises 153 communities representing over 43,500 rental homes operating or under construction. For more information, please visit MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential