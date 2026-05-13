Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Bridle Trails

LEED Platinum Community Adds 369 Homes to Eastside Seattle Suburb of Kirkland

KIRKLAND, Wash., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Bridle Trails, a contemporary midrise community in suburban Eastside Seattle.

The community, which features 369 apartment homes, is situated 10 miles east of Downtown Bellevue and a half mile north of 482-acre Bridle Trails State Park. It features a central location among key Eastside locales, including downtown Kirkland, Redmond, Bellevue, Overlake and the Spring District. First move-ins are anticipated for July.

"As tech companies continue to expand to the Eastside market, the demand for housing in neighborhoods such as Bridle Trails has followed suit," said Meredith Holzemer, managing director of development in Seattle for Mill Creek Residential. "We're eager to help address that demand and are excited to welcome our initial residents to the community. Residents will have access to a neighborhood-centric experience that also contains metropolitan conveniences, including proximity to Seattle's key job centers and various entertainment districts."

Located at 13033 NE 70th Place, Modera Bridle Trails provides near-direct access to the 28 miles of forested trails and recreational activities contained within Bridle Trails State Park. The community is within a short commute of the Amazon and Facebook campuses in Bellevue, Google's two Kirkland offices and Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond. The community sits one mile east of key thoroughfare Interstate 405, which connects to State Route 520, the primary east-west gateway across Lake Washington into Seattle.

The Bridle Trails Shopping Center is located just south of the community and includes a grocery store, Starbucks, Chase Bank, Ace Hardware, Pet Pantry and a variety of local businesses. Additionally, the popular local pizza restaurant Pagliacci is next to the community.

Modera Bridle Trails offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts. The community includes a rooftop deck, grilling area, outdoor dining, demonstration kitchen, landscaped courtyards, resident clubhouse, game room, pool table, bocce ball court, play area, a sizable coworking area, conference room, private workstations, dedicated dog run, pet spa and a club-quality fitness center featuring cardio equipment and a yoga/Pilates studio. Residents will also have access to controlled-access parking, EV-charging stations, digital package lockers, dedicated bike storage and additional storage options. The community is built to, and is pursuing, a LEED Platinum Certification, which is the highest level of certification in the LEED program.

Homes include white and gray color schemes, oversized windows, wood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, custom soft-close cabinetry, built-in shelving, spacious closets and in-home washers and dryers. Select homes feature 10-foot ceilings, movable kitchen islands, linen closets, backlit mirrors in bath and private patios or balconies. Smart features include programmable thermostats, key fob entry and controlled-access guest technology.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national investment and rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, constructing, and operating multifamily and built-to-rent single-family rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the company operates across the United States through a seasoned team of professionals, with a presence in many of the nation's most desirable markets, including Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2025, the company's portfolio is comprised of 150 communities representing more than 42,600 rental homes operating or under construction. Visit MillCreekPlaces.com for more information.

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SOURCE Mill Creek Residential