Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Parkside

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera Parkside, a luxury mixed-use apartment community near Atlanta's esteemed Piedmont Park.

The 32-story high-rise, which will feature 361 apartment homes including penthouses on the top floors, will be built to and is pursuing NGBS Silver certification levels, and will offer unencumbered views of the Atlanta skyline and Piedmont Park, which sits two blocks away. The community will also include a signature restaurant with street frontage on Atlanta's famed Rainbow Crosswalk. First move-ins are anticipated for early 2025.

"Modera Parkside is a unique location on the very edge of high-rise zoning, preserving the views to the Atlanta skyline, Piedmont Park and the energy of east Midtown. Modera Parkside complements a proud neighborhood and offers an easy walk to Atlanta's most popular public amenities and Midtown's primary employment centers," said Patrick Chesser, senior managing director of development in Atlanta for Mill Creek. "We believe the character of the neighborhood with a unique community will appeal to a diverse set of renters-by-choice with discerning tastes. We are honored to have the opportunity to add to the fabric of this world-class neighborhood and the skyline of this great city."

Situated at 180 10th Street between Piedmont Avenue NE and Juniper Street NE, Modera Parkside is positioned at the epicenter of east Midtown on the park side of Peachtree Road. The community is a few blocks from the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail and less than a mile from the Downtown Connector and Piedmont Park.

Modera Parkside will offer studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes and den layouts with convertible home offices. Community amenities will include a rooftop pool deck and fitness center, outdoor cooking experiences, elevated fire pits, a skyline-facing clubroom, Full Swing Golf Simulator, dedicated dog runs and pet spa. The bike-centric Modera Parkside will also have valet dry cleaning, direct package delivery services, controlled-access garage parking, ample EV charging stations and dedicated bike storage.

"We were very deliberate in choosing amenity spaces that will speak to the distinct vibe of the neighborhood," Chesser said.

The community will also cater to the ever-increasing remote worker with expandable furnishings from Ori, which will include retractable desks in studio homes and disappearing ceiling-mounted beds and convertible desks in select two-bedroom homes. Additionally, a cybercafé, coworking spaces and private workstations will be powered by gigabit Wi-Fi.

Apartment homes at Modera Parkside will be delivered with nine-foot-plus ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, gas cooktops, tile backsplashes, kitchen islands, pendant lighting, closets with built-in shelving, in-home washers and dryers, smart thermostats, mobile app entry and private patios or balconies. Bathrooms will include double vanities and tile surrounds.

Modera Parkside marks Mill Creek's ninth development within Atlanta. Others include Modera Midtown, Modera Old Ivy and Modera Reynoldstown.

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2022, the company's portfolio is comprised of 125 communities representing over 33,875 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.millcreekplaces.com.

