Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Reserve

Company's Second Arizona Community Will Add 360 Homes to North Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera Reserve , a contemporary apartment community in the high-end Kierland neighborhood of North Scottsdale.

Modera Reserve, which will feature 360 apartment homes, marks Mill Creek's second development in its recently unveiled Arizona portfolio and sits one mile southwest of inaugural community Modera Kierland. Modera Reserve is located directly adjacent from Kierland Commons and within a half-mile of the popular Scottsdale Quarter, two of the neighborhood's most vibrant outdoor shopping centers. First move-ins are anticipated for spring 2025.

"The Kierland area adjacent to North Scottsdale can be considered the premier live, work, play submarket in the Phoenix metro, and Modera Reserve represents one of the last remaining multifamily opportunities in the area," said Tyler Wilson , managing director of development in Arizona for Mill Creek. "We believe the premier location at the southeast corner of Greenway Parkway and Kierland Boulevard is truly unbeatable, as it puts residents across the street from Kierland Commons, within walking distance of other nearby amenities and within a short commute to anything they might need. Additionally, the immediate locale will offer a private, comfortable living experience that will allow residents to unwind when they are home. We look forward to offering a best-in-class experience."

Situated at 14811 N Kierland Boulevard, Modera Reserve will feature a wrap-style design, three courtyards and 10,000 square feet of interior amenity space. Located between Paradise Valley and the McDowell Mountains, the community is within walking distance of The West Kierland Resort and within a short commute of the neighborhood's vast array of additional dining, retail and entertainment options. Residents will also have accessibility to numerous recreational outlets, including Kierland Park, Desert Shadows Greenway Park and several others.

Modera Reserve will feature studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with various layouts and an average size of 938 square feet. Community amenities will include a hotel-style lobby with stone cladding and a water feature, resident lounge, coworking spaces to cater to the ever-increasing remote worker, clubroom with pool table, media room and glass offices. An outdoor amenity deck will include a resort-style swimming pool, outdoor kitchen and grill areas, game lawn, putting green and a dog park. Residents will also have access to a state-of-the-art fitness center, sauna, spa and a digital package room.

Apartment interiors will include a variety of deluxe features, including stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, premium cabinetry, kitchen islands, undermount sinks, under-cabinet lighting, full-size washers and dryers, private patios or balconies, roller shades and a variety of smart home features, including smart thermostats and keyless entry. Bathrooms will feature double vanities, tile flooring, tile tub and shower surrounds and backlit LED mirrors. Select "premium collection" homes will include wine refrigerators and other premium upgrades.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2022, the company's portfolio comprises 126 communities representing over 34,000 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

