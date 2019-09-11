Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Tampa

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily developer and operator specializing in premier apartment communities across the U.S., announced the groundbreaking of Modera Tampa, a luxury mixed-use apartment community located in the emerging River Arts District of Downtown Tampa.

Modera Tampa, which features 353 apartment homes and approximately 13,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, is located amidst the Central Business District near the Riverwalk and within close proximity of a wide range of Tampa's key attractions. First move-ins at the eight-story midrise community are anticipated for fall 2021.

"Downtown Tampa is a really dynamic place with so much to offer, and the River Arts District is one of the most desirable locales in the city," said Eran Landry Mill Creek's vice president of development for the Central Florida region. "A prime location, coupled with a cutting-edge community and an attractive array of amenities, will make Modera Tampa one of the most appealing options in the market."

Situated at the intersection of North Ashley Drive and West Tyler Street, Modera Tampa will be steps away from the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, the Tampa Riverwalk, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, museums and several vibrant dining, shopping and entertainment options within downtown.

"Situated near the top of every list of nation's hottest real estate markets, Tampa has become the place to be for real estate developers, businesses, and residents alike," said Steven Denholtz, CEO of Denholtz Properties, the group from which Mill Creek purchased the land for the community. "As the owners of one of the city's premier office buildings, we could not be more excited to welcome Mill Creek to downtown Tampa. We look forward to watching their team leverage their decades of residential development experience to create a unique and amenity-filled space that will help further reinforce downtown Tampa's position as one of nation's most desirable locations."

Modera Tampa will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes above the ground-floor retail. Community amenities will include a rooftop deck with outdoor dining areas, 24-hour fitness center with a full suite of fitness programming, pet spa lounge, barbecue grills and fire pits, work space and a resident clubroom with entertainment and lounge areas.

Apartment interiors will feature 42-inch contemporary cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes in kitchens, designer lighting and plumbing fixtures, wood-inspired flooring in common areas, full-size stackable washers and dryers and keyless entry systems. Select homes will offer movable kitchen islands and lighted mirror bath vanities.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The company proactively pursues development, acquisition and construction opportunities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in 16 offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2019, the company's portfolio comprises of 75 communities representing over 19,800 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Chalmers

LinnellTaylor Marketing

(303) 682-5001

samantha@linnelltaylor.com

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential

Related Links

http://www.millcreekplaces.com

