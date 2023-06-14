Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera University Park

News provided by

Mill Creek Residential

14 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Contemporary Community Will Add 234 Homes to Active Denver Locale

DENVER, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has broken ground on Modera University Park, a contemporary apartment community located in the charming University Park neighborhood. 

Modera University Park, which will feature 234 homes, is ideally positioned minutes south of Interstate 25 between downtown Denver and the Denver Tech Center, the city's two primary employment centers. The midrise community sits within a neighborhood that possesses a wide variety of coffee shops, brewpubs, retail and dining options and is anchored by the University of Denver. First move-ins are anticipated for early 2025.

"While University Park is often thought of as a student-living destination, Modera University Park will contain much more of a neighborhood-centric atmosphere," said Lucas Sandidge, vice president of development in Denver for Mill Creek Residential. "Surrounded by single-family residences, this community will offer a more sophisticated living experience tucked away from the university and will help address the lack of conventional multifamily housing in the area."

Located at 2354 S. High Street, Modera University Park will be built to and is pursuing a National Green Building Standard (NGBS) Gold certification level. Residents will have quick access to the active commercial corridors contained on nearby Evans Avenue, located just north of the community, and on Colorado Boulevard, which sits less than two miles east. The site is also less than one mile from the University of Denver Light Rail Station, which provides connectivity throughout the city and to Denver International Airport. The community is less than eight minutes from Interstate 70, the area's key east-west thoroughfare and gateway to the Rocky Mountains. 

Modera University Park will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with select den and loft layouts. Community amenities will include a resident clubhouse, rooftop deck, grilling area, theater room, pool table, coffee bar, onsite dog park and pet spa, co-working spaces, conference room, private workstations and a club-quality, 24-hour fitness center with cardio equipment, yoga studio and group fitness area. Residents will also have access to bike lockers and storage, digital package lockers and additional storage spaces. 

Apartment interiors will include nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, built-in shelving and desks, light and dark kitchen color schemes, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, 42-inch custom cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, moveable kitchen islands, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. Bathrooms will feature double vanities, tile shower surrounds, soaking tubs and linen closets. The community will also offer a variety of smart home features, including smart thermostats, mobile guest entry, key fob access in common areas and bulk WiFi. 

Modera University Park will mark Mill Creek's eighth ground-up development within Denver. Others include Modera Cherry Creek, Modera LoHi, Modera Observatory Park, Modera River North and Modera West Wash Park. Additionally, Modera Golden Triangle is under construction. 

About Mill Creek Residential
Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2022, the company's portfolio is comprised of 126 communities representing over 34,000 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com

Media Contact
Stephen Ursery
LinnellTaylor Marketing
[email protected]
303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential

