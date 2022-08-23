Mill Creek Announces Leasing is Underway at Modera Skylar Phase II

High-Rise Community Adds 97 Apartment Homes to Miami's River District

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of leasing at Modera Skylar Phase II , a resort-inspired apartment community in the River District near Downtown Miami.

The high-rise community, which features 97 contemporary apartment homes and magnificent rooftop views, is positioned alongside the original 21-story Modera Skylar and just north of the Miami River. The community is surrounded by Miami's flourishing Health District and offers commuter-friendly access to many of Miami's primary thoroughfares.

"The River District continues to offer one of the most unique and sought-after living experiences within Miami, and we're extremely excited to welcome residents to Phase II," said Andrea Rowe , senior managing director of development in South Florida for Mill Creek Residential. "The energy and vibrancy of the surrounding districts is undeniable and will be complemented by our best-in-class amenity spaces and relaxed-yet-sophisticated homes. With the prime location and easy access to public transportation, residents will have all of Miami at their fingertips."

Situated at 1444 NW 14th Avenue, Modera Skylar Phase II includes a connection to the elevated pool deck of the original phase, which offers stunning panoramic views of the city. The site features a superb Walk Score of 87 and puts residents within steps of world-class dining, retail and entertainment options, including those within the recently opened River Landing Shops. The community is also a short ride from the popular Wynwood Art District and neighboring Design District, each highly regarded as upscale cultural meccas of the city.

The attractions within Midtown, Downtown and Brickell also are easily accessible from the community and world-renowned South Beach is within a 15-minute drive. Several notable employers surround the community, including Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami International Airport and the adjacent University of Miami School of Medicine. The Dolphin Expressway and Interstate 95 are within a quick drive from the community, which also offers near-direct access to several metro stations.

Modera Skylar Phase II offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with den layouts available. Community amenities, which can be utilized by residents in each building, include the expansive rooftop deck with redesigned pool and hot tub, designer cabanas, outdoor entertainment area with grilling spaces, outdoor lounge with lawn seating, stylish resident lounge, demonstration kitchen, coworking lounge and outdoor GymRax fitness equipment. Phase II also includes a two-story, 24-hour fitness center and resident lobby. Residents also have access to an onsite dog park, 24-hour package lockers, reserved parking, controlled-access guest technology and complimentary WiFi in social spaces.

Apartment interiors include luxury wood-inspired plank flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows for abundant natural light, solar shades in every room, nine-foot ceilings, ample closet space, modern LED light fixtures and contemporary kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and tile backsplashes. Select homes include wrap-around balconies, glass showers, breakfast bars, under-cabinet lighting and ample storage with pantries.

Modera Skylar Phase II complements the recently renovated Modera Skylar, which offers 166 studio, one- and two-bedroom homes and a refined suite of amenities.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2022, the company's portfolio is comprised of 117 communities representing over 31,427 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential