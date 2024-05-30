Mill Creek Announces Start of Preleasing at Modera Pomona

Gated Community Adds 210 Apartment Homes to Scenic Los Angeles County Locale

POMONA, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera Pomona , a contemporary apartment community in Los Angeles County. First move-ins are slated for August.

The gated community, which includes 210 apartment homes and a refined suite of amenities, sits at 2710 North Towne Avenue on the southeast corner of the E. Bonita Avenue intersection. Positioned approximately midway between Los Angeles and San Bernardino, the commuter-friendly locale places residents in a scenic neighborhood within 10 minutes of a key transportation hub.

"Modera Pomona offers a scenic respite removed from the bustle of the city, yet close enough for residents to easily access a vast contingent of commuter options," said Ryan Guthrie , senior managing director of development in Southern California for Mill Creek. "We're eager to provide a best-in-class living experience in a relaxed, modern-inspired atmosphere and look forward to welcoming our initial residents to their new homes."

Residents will have access to a multitude of transportation options to the greater metropolitan area, as three of LA's primary thoroughfares—Interstate 10, Route 57 and Route 71—intersect the area. The nearby Pomona (North) Metrolink Station and Montclair TransCenter offer additional transportation options. The community is located less than two miles from Claremont Village, which is a desirable area for eateries.

Pomona's thriving educational hub represents one of the area's key employment drivers and includes California State Polytechnic University, Pomona (Cal Poly Pomona) and Western University of Health Sciences. Additionally, the prestigious Claremont Colleges, which combine for more than 10,000 students, are less than two miles from the community.

Modera Pomona offers one- and two-bedroom homes with den layouts available. Community amenities include a resort-inspired swimming pool, rooftop deck with fire pit and grilling areas, outdoor spa, landscaped courtyards, resident clubhouse, game room, Ping-Pong table, Bocce ball court, conference room, coworking spaces and a club-quality fitness center with cardio equipment and TRX system. Residents will also have access to Luxe package lockers, EV charging stations and several pet-friendly features, including a dedicated dog run, pet park and pet spa.

The community also features a variety of native and drought-tolerant vegetation that help conserve water. Plants include pine, oak, agave, bamboo, bougainvillea and more, which are strategically placed on the roof, around the park and in courtyards throughout the community.

Apartment homes include nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, kitchen islands, 42-inch custom cabinetry, walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers, built-in shelving and private patios or balconies. Bathrooms feature soaking tubs, backlit mirrors, double vanities and linen closets. The community's smart home package includes mobile app community entry, programmable thermostats, controlled guest-access technology and bulk Wi-Fi.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 140 communities representing over 39,200 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential