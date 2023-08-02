Mill Creek Announces Move-Ins Underway at Beckett Cottingham

Community Represents Company's First Under New Attainable Housing Brand

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced that move-ins are underway at Beckett Cottingham , the first apartment community representing the company's new attainable housing brand .

Beckett Cottingham, which spans 16 acres in south Houston, features 360 apartment homes contained within 11 three-story buildings on the southwest corner of Cottingham Street and Schurmier Road.

"We're excited to launch our newest addition to the Mill Creek family of brands, Beckett by Mill Creek, and believe Beckett Cottingham will serve as a tremendous first addition to our attainable housing portfolio," said Jeb Cox , senior managing director of development Mill Creek Residential. "Demand for quality housing has increased as the area continues to grow and with the multitude of surrounding employment opportunities, and we're eager to help address that demand with this exciting new community."

Mill Creek has additional Beckett by Mill Creek communities in the planning stages in the Houston area, and additional communities in the pipeline nationwide.

Located at 13958 Cottingham Street, Beckett Cottingham is positioned just north of Beltway 8 and approximately 10 miles south of the Texas Medical Center, which has helped spur significant growth in the southeastern portion of the city. The community also sits one mile north of thriving Pearland and within 13 miles of the Port of Houston, one of the nation's most active ports. Additionally, the community is located adjacent to South Belt Central Business Park, which when complete will feature more than 3.5 million square feet of industrial business space.

Beckett Cottingham offers one- and two-bedroom homes with an average square footage of 1,026 square feet and various layouts available. Community amenities include a 5,000-square-foot clubhouse, outdoor swimming pool, grilling area, outdoor kitchen, pool table, 24-hour fitness studio, conference room, landscaped courtyards and rentable private garages. The pet-friendly community also includes an onsite dog park and dedicated dog run.

Apartment features include wood-plank style flooring, nine-foot ceilings, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, electric ranges, granite countertops, kitchen islands, 42-inch custom cabinetry, central heating and air, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets and full-sized in-home washers and dryers. Bathrooms include tile shower surrounds and linen closets.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 125 communities representing over 34,200 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com .

