Mill Creek Named 2025 Best Property Management Firm of the Year by NAHB

Company's Innovative Use of Tech Helped Strengthen Resident and Associate Experience

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced it has been named the Best Property Management Firm of the Year for 2025 by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Best in American Living Awards .

Awards in this category are presented to organizations that exemplify excellence in multifamily property management through innovative management practices, dedication to customer service, resident retention and commitment to associates. Mill Creek and other award recipients were honored at the Best in American Living Awards ceremony in Orlando on Feb. 18.

"Our associates work hard, smart and together every day to create meaningful experiences for our residents and strong support for one another," said Bill MacDonald , chairman, chief executive officer and president of Mill Creek Residential. "This recognition is a celebration of their commitment and the culture we build across our organization. We're incredibly proud of what our teams have accomplished, and we will continue raising the bar as we pursue continuous improvement in everything we do."

Mill Creek, which actively manages 34,000 homes and has more than 1,300 associates, continued to ramp up its technology investment in 2025 to assist with its award-winning property management efforts. By automating invoices, leveraging AI tools and utilizing additional tech-centric resources that streamlined operations, the company saved countless hours and redirected that valuable time to its residents and associates. It resulted in the company's best-ever year for resident satisfaction in the Kingsley Excellence Awards and another top-five national ranking in J Turner's ORA Power Rankings .

In 2025, Mill Creek advanced its operations through AI-powered renewals, enhanced delinquency tools, a centralized review-response platform and robust fraud-prevention measures. Together, these innovations streamlined workflows, reduced administrative burden and strengthened resident engagement. At the same time, Mill Creek continued investing in its people, committing to the development of future leaders through comprehensive training, succession planning and career growth initiatives—highlighted by 119 associates who completed the Assistant Community Manager and Community Manager development program.

"It's remarkable that our property management teams were able to perform at such a high caliber while managing a rapidly expanding, lease-up-heavy portfolio," said Stephen Prochnow , executive vice president of property management for Mill Creek Residential. "The innovative approach certainly enabled these individuals to shine, as technology allowed them to spend less time on repetitive daily tasks and more on what really matters—the resident and associate experience."

The recognition complements last year's honor from NAHB as Mill Creek was named Development Firm of the Year for 2024.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, constructing and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2025, the company's portfolio comprises 153 communities representing over 43,500 rental homes operating or under construction. For more information, please visit MillCreekPlaces.com .

