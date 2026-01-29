Mill Creek Announces Start of Construction at Modera San Rafael

Contemporary Community Will Add 210 Homes to East End of Downtown San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced construction is underway at Modera San Rafael , a contemporary community located on the east end of the city's downtown corridor.

The podium-style community, which will feature 210 homes, sits near an abundance of curated shops, restaurants and entertainment outlets contained within the downtown area, which is widely considered the cultural hub of Marin County. The community first broke ground in October, and first move-ins are anticipated for 2028.

"Downtown San Rafael is one of the most walker-friendly and bike-friendly locales in the region, and we look forward to joining the neighborhood," said Mike Kim , senior managing director of development in Northern California for Mill Creek Residential. "Residents will have virtually everything they need at their fingertips and can easily live a vehicle-free lifestyle. We're eager to get started on Modera San Rafael and to provide a sophisticated, top-of-market option for discerning renters."

Situated at 930 Irwin Street, Modera San Rafael boasts a superb Walk Score of 95—considered a walker's paradise—and a solid Bike Score of 81. The community is located just east of U.S. 101 and within a short walk of a SMART Train light rail. San Rafael is home to the Marin County Civic Center, a renowned landmark designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and recognized for its mid-century modern architecture, which has been designated a National Historic Landmark. The city also hosts an array of vibrant events that draw many people from across the Bay Area, including the May Madness Car Show and parade, Marin Farmers Market, San Rafael Festival of the Arts and the immensely popular Twilight Criterium, an annual nighttime bike race.

Modera San Rafael will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with various layouts and private patios or balconies. Community amenities will consist of a rooftop deck overlooking the Bay, resort-style swimming pool, landscaped courtyards, outdoor kitchen and grilling area, pet spa, game room, pool table, coffee bar, coworking spaces, conference room, private workspaces and a club-quality fitness center with cardio equipment, individual TVs and a yoga/Pilates studio. The community will also offer controlled-access garage parking, bike storage and lockers, additional storage space and controlled-access guest technology.

Homes will feature oversized windows, wood-style plank flooring, mudrooms, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, pull-down faucets, pendant lighting, movable kitchen islands, custom cabinetry, built-in storage and shelving, in-home washers and dryers, spacious closets, smart thermostats, smart roller shades, bulk WiFi, keyless entry and key fob access. Designer bathrooms will include backlit mirrors, soaking tubs, tile shower surrounds and linen closets. The community is built to, and is pursuing, a California GreenPoint Rated designation.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2025, the company's portfolio comprises 153 communities representing over 43,500 rental homes operating or under construction. For more information, please visit MillCreekPlaces.com .

Media Contact

Stephen Ursery

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

303.682.3945

SOURCE Mill Creek Residential