Mill Creek Announces Start of Construction at Modera SoBro

Mixed-Use Community to Add 404 Homes to Nashville's South Broadway District

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced construction is underway at Modera SoBro, a midrise apartment community in the South Broadway (SoBro) district of Downtown Nashville.

Modera SoBro will feature 404 contemporary apartment homes and boasts a prime location within a 10-minute walk of the city's central business district. The community provides easy connectivity to surrounding neighborhoods such as Pie Town, SoBro, The Gulch and Rutledge Hill. Modera SoBro first broke ground in February and first move-ins are targeted for March 2025.

"SoBro and the surrounding area continues to become a highly sought-after living destination, and we're eager to join the neighborhood," said Luca Barber, senior managing director of development in Nashville for Mill Creek Residential. "Given its location, finish level, amenity package, enhanced views and generous home sizes, we believe Modera SoBro is well positioned to stand out amidst the newer rental communities in the market. We're looking forward to offering a top-of-market experience."

Situated at 825 6th Avenue South, Modera SoBro is located just north of Interstate 40 and just south of Division Street, two of the city's key thoroughfares. The community is surrounded by various emerging attractions, such as The South Gulch, SoBro, Bridgestone Arena, Broadway, Fifth & Broad, Ascend Amphitheater and Nashville Yards. Additionally, the recently completed Division Street Extension Bridge links Modera SoBro to the Gulch and includes bike lanes and sidewalks.

Modera SoBro will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts and an average size of 921 square feet. That includes 27 rooftop terraces with in-home stairwells. Community amenities will include a resident clubhouse, resort-style pool, landscaped courtyards, rooftop deck, grilling area, outdoor dining, co-working spaces, conference room, private workspaces, pet spa, pool table, shuffleboard and a club-quality fitness center with cardio equipment, Peloton bikes and a yoga/Pilates studio. The community will also offer controlled-access garage parking, 51 parking spaces with EV outlets, bike repair station, dedicated bike storage and additional storage space.

Home interiors will feature nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, oversize floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, custom cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, moveable kitchen islands, walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers, smart thermostats, smart leak detection, key fob access, controlled-access guest technology and bulk WiFi. Select homes will feature built-in desks. Bathrooms will include tile shower surrounds, with many featuring double vanities and linen closets.

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York and Boston. As of September 30, 2023, the company's portfolio comprises 134 communities representing over 38,400 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

