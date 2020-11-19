Mill Creek Announces Start of Leasing at Modera Rincon Hill

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer and operator specializing in premier rental communities across the U.S., today announced the start of leasing at Modera Rincon Hill, a boutique mixed-use apartment community in this newly transformed South of Market (SoMa) neighborhood.

The community, which features 180 contemporary apartment homes and a small commercial space on the ground floor, boasts a prime walkable location at the key hilltop intersection of First and Harrison Streets. The 14-story development offers several amenitized rooftop decks designed to take advantage of the dramatic views of Downtown San Francisco, the San Francisco Bay and the Bay Bridge. Move-ins are underway at Modera Rincon Hill, which offers virtual, self and associate-guided tours. Mill Creek's signature Peace of Mind Guarantees are designed to help future residents feel confident in the selection of their new home.

"We're eager to bring the Modera living experience to the Rincon Hill neighborhood," said Dave Fiore, managing director of development for northern California for Mill Creek Residential. "Residents will enjoy a walkable, transit-friendly locale in a destination that regularly attracts a diverse array of restaurants, retail and top-rated employers."

Situated at 390 First Street, Modera Rincon Hill features a Walk Score of 92–considered a walker's paradise–and a Transit Score of 100, indicating access to world-class public transportation. That includes the recently redeveloped Salesforce Transit Center, which is located less than four blocks from the community and houses 11 transit systems under one roof, easily connecting to all points throughout the Greater Bay Area.

Modera Rincon Hill is surrounded by a variety of retail, dining and nightlife options, including 16 bars and more than 25 coffee shops in a half-mile radius. The San Francisco Ferry Building, which features artisan food and drink purveyors and bi-weekly farmer's market is a short walk from the community. Folsom Street and its burgeoning retail corridor is one block from the site, as is Second Street and its eclectic dining scene. Residents also have near-immediate access to San Francisco's booming employment sectors, with the city's financial district located directly north of the community. The area is also home to a world-leading tech presence, buoyed by Silicon Valley and its robust array of cutting-edge technology providers, including Slack, Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Instagram.

Modera Rincon Hill offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with an average square footage of approximately 750 feet. Community amenities include two spacious resident lounges, club-quality fitness center, Wi-Fi and fireside lounges, cyber café, entertainment kitchen, work-from-home spaces, an onsite dog park and a sky terrace with fire pits and barbecue areas. Residents also have access to onsite dry cleaning, digital package lockers, bike storage and controlled-access garage parking with two levels of subterranean parking.

Apartment interiors are delivered with quartz countertops, modern custom cabinetry, stainless-steel appliance package, wood plank-style flooring, built-in storage and shelving, and in-home washers and dryers. Select homes will feature terraces, speed ovens and walk-in closets. Interior technology features include keyless entry via mobile app, Honeywell smart thermostats and WiFi calling enabled in each home. Select homes will also feature smart lighting controls. The community also features three townhome penthouses with elevated finishes and sweeping views of the Downtown San Francisco skyline, Bay Bridge and the San Francisco Bay.

Modera Rincon Hill marks Mill Creek's second community currently leasing in San Francisco, joining 2175 Market. Mill Creek has a large presence in the Bay Area with three communities currently leasing in Oakland, two in San Jose and one in Berkeley.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2020, the company's portfolio is comprised of 85 communities representing over 24,700 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

