Mill Creek Announces Start of Leasing at two Boston-area Communities

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily developer and operator specializing in premier apartment communities across the U.S., today announced leasing is underway at two new Boston-area communities, Modera Framingham and Modera Marshfield.

Modera Framingham, which features 270 apartment homes, is located in the Central Business District of Framingham, in the heart of Boston's MetroWest Region. Modera Marshfield, on Boston's South Shore, features 248 townhome and flat-style apartments spanning 15 buildings. Select move-ins at both communities are underway, offering virtual, self and associate-guided tour options. Mill Creek's signature Peace of Mind Guarantees are designed to help future residents feel confident in the selection of their new home.

"We are excited to expand our presence in the greater Boston area, each featuring a unique niche," said Tim Alexander, vice president of development in Boston for Mill Creek Residential. "Modera Framingham offers a distinctive downtown vibe with a bevy of attractions in the immediate vicinity, and Modera Marshfield adds spacious contemporary housing to a charming seaside town."

Situated at 266 Waverly Street and within walking distance of several dining, nightlife and retail options, Modera Framingham offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. Community amenities include an expansive central courtyard, 24-hour club-quality fitness studio, state-of-the-art media room, spacious clubhouse with coffee bar, chef-inspired kitchen and second-floor lounge, makers space for at-home projects, pet park and pet spa, cyber café and game room. Residents also have access to bike storage and a repair station, controlled-access garage parking and electric-vehicle charging capabilities.

Apartment homes at Modera Framingham are delivered with quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, Energy Star stainless-steel appliances, wood plank-style flooring, roller shades, built-in storage and shelving, full-size washers and dryers, programmable thermostats and private patios or balconies. Select homes feature walk-in closets, movable kitchen islands and green-space views.

Located just minutes off of Route 3 in Marshfield, Modera Marshfield offers expansive one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with an average home size of over 1,100 square feet. The community is walkable to nearby shopping and dining, including sought after Roche Brothers market, and sits within 12 minutes of Marshfield's five beaches.

Community amenities at Modera Marshfield include a resort-style swimming pool, club-quality fitness center, outdoor fireplace and kitchen, work-from home spaces, dog park, club room with lounge seating, and ample parking options including garage parking. Apartment interiors are equipped with custom cabinetry, Energy Star stainless steel appliances, programmable thermostats, wood-plank style flooring, quartz countertops, large walk-in closets and in-home washers and dryers.

Including Modera Framingham and Modera Marshfield, Mill Creek has six communities currently leasing within Massachusetts. Others include Alister Quincy, Modera Medford, Modera Natick Center and Modera Needham.

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national multifamily company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates multifamily communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of June 30, 2020, the company's portfolio is comprised of 85 communities representing over 24,700 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

