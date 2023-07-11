Mill Creek Announces Start of Move-Ins at Modera Coral Springs

Phase II to Break Ground and Add 353 More Homes to South Florida Locale

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. , July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., today announced the start of move-ins at Modera Coral Springs, a luxury mixed-use apartment community centrally located in the vibrant heart of the city. Additionally, Mill Creek is set to break ground on the community's second phase.

Modera Coral Springs features 351 apartment homes, 14,600 square feet of ground-floor retail space and is part of the greater Cornerstone at Downtown Coral Springs development. The second phase will add 353 homes and 24,180 square feet of retail space to the Cornerstone project, designed to add an array of new living, dining, retail and entertainment options to the busiest corner of the city. First move-ins at Phase II are anticipated for summer 2025.

"We are enthusiastic to welcome our first residents to Phase I and just as excited to get started on Phase II," said Andrea Rowe, senior managing director of development in South Florida for Mill Creek Residential. "These communities will offer more than 700 homes and nearly 40,000 square feet of retail space when complete and we're prepared to offer a best-in-class experience in a wonderful neighborhood. We value the opportunity to play a key role in the development of Cornerstone at Downtown Coral Springs, which fosters cross-connectivity and pedestrian traffic through the epicenter of the city."

Positioned at 3210 N. University Drive and just south of Sample Road, Modera Coral Springs sits amidst the city's most thriving entertainment and employment centers. The site is directly east of the new City Hall building, just north of the recently completed Downtown ArtWalk and within a short drive of the Sawgrass Expressway, which serves as the gateway to Florida's Turnpike and the greater South Florida area. Within the neighborhood, residents have access to The Walk of Coral Springs, Promenade at Coconut Creek, Tradewinds Park—which includes Butterfly World—and several additional attractions.

Modera Coral Springs offers spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with den layouts available. Community amenities include a rooftop deck, resort-inspired pool, barbecue areas, picnic tables, resident clubhouse, game room, private conference rooms and a club-quality fitness center with a yoga/Pilates studio and group fitness area. The pet-friendly community also features a dedicated dog run and pet spa. Additionally, residents have access to digital package lockers with cold storage available, controlled-access garage parking, bike storage and additional storage options.

Apartment interiors are delivered with nine-foot ceilings, wood plank-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, programmable thermostats, central heating and air, walk-in closets and in-home washers and dryers. Bathrooms feature tile shower surrounds, soaking tubs, double vanities and linen closets.

Phase II will contain relatively similar home features and a distinct suite of amenities. It will offer three elevated courtyards with manicured landscaping, a resort-style swimming pool in one of the courtyards, an elegant multipurpose clubhouse overlooking the pool deck, barbecue stations, museum-inspired lobby and mailroom, coworking spaces for the ever-increasing remote worker and a club-quality fitness facility.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of March 31, 2023, the company's portfolio is comprised of 125 communities representing over 34,200 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

